Two More Names Linked to Seahawks in Offensive Coordinator Search

The search for the Seahawks' next offensive coordinator doesn't appear anywhere closer to a conclusion. Add two more candidates to the growing list as Ken Dorsey and Shane Waldron have now been linked to the team.

Every day it seems there's at least one or two new names that come to light as potential candidates for the Seahawks' offensive coordinator opening. This time, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle is expressing interest in interviewing current Bills quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey and have been speaking to Rams passing game coordinator Shane Wladron about the job.

Dorsey, who may advance to Super Bowl LV with a Buffalo win tonight, cannot interview with the Seahawks until the Bills either get eliminated from the postseason or give Seattle permission to talk to him. It's no surprise that the Seahawks would have interest in Dorsey who, since coming to Buffalo in 2019, has helped turned Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. This year, Allen broke out to the tune of 37 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and 4,544 passing yards on a 69.2 percent completion rate.

After ending his playing career in the CFL in 2010, Dorsey joined the Panthers' staff as a scout for the next two years. In 2013, he transitioned to be their quarterbacks coach, working with Cam Newton for the next five seasons, including Newton's MVP campaign in 2015. Despite finishing with a record of 9-7 and as a middle-of-the-pack team in offensive DVOA (18th) in 2017, Dorsey and then offensive coordinator Mike Shula were fired following Carolina's 31-26 loss to the Saints in the Wild Card Round.

Dorsey would then go on to serve a year as Florida International University's Assistant Athletic Director before moving on to Buffalo where he's now made quite the name for himself.

Waldron, on the other hand, has worn a lot of different hats in his 19 years in the industry. Serving in the front office for the Patriots in the early 2000s, Waldron finally broke into coaching in the NFL in 2008 as New England's offensive quality control coach and eventually their tight ends coach. After a detour out of the NFL that included a stop in the now defunct UFL and four years at the University of Massachusetts as their tight ends and offensive line coach, Waldron landed a job under offensive coordinator Sean McVay with the Washington Football Team in 2016.

The following year, McVay accepted the head coaching position with the Rams and brought Waldron along with him. Seahawks fans have become all too familiar with the success the Rams have gone on to have and Waldron's been a big piece of that.

Starting out as their tight ends coach, Waldron became the Rams' passing game coordinator in 2018 and also served as their quarterbacks coach for one season in 2019. Los Angeles has finished fifth, fourth, and 13th in passing yards per game in the three seasons Waldron has been their passing game coordinator, respectively. In that time, Rams quarterback Jared Goff has amassed 13,278 passing yards, 72 touchdowns, and 41 interceptions.

Given how frequently new potential candidates continue to crop up in the Seahawks' search, it would appear they're nowhere closer to making their final decision. Before today's news, we took the seven most likely names that have been linked to Seattle and ranked them based on fit.