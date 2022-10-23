Tyler Lockett Active For Seahawks Week 7 Battle at Chargers

As expected, Seahawks star receiver Tyler Lockett will suit up and play against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Sunday's Week 7 matchup.

Dealing with a hamstring injury that coach Pete Carroll indicated "hobbled" him a bit in Week 7 against Arizona, Lockett didn't practice at all this week. In that contest, he was held to season lows with two receptions for 15 yards, noticeably struggling to create his usual separation as a route runner.

After several days of rest, Lockett looked good running routes and catching passes in pre-game warmups, ensuring he would be ready to roll.

While Lockett will be available for Geno Smith to throw to, the Seahawks will once again be without starting right guard Gabe Jackson, who didn't practice at all this week due to a lingering hip injury. For a second straight game, Phil Haynes will step into his place with second-year blocker Jake Curhan available as a swing guard behind him and Damien Lewis.

Seattle will also be short-handed in the secondary with cornerback Artie Burns continuing to battle through a difficult groin injury that has bothered him since training camp and Sidney Jones added as a late injury report addition on Friday with a groin injury of his own. Without either player dressing and Isaiah Dunn landing on injured reserve on Saturday, Xavier Crawford received a practice squad elevation to add insurance at the position.

Finishing up inactives, receiver Penny Hart will be held out after not practicing this week with a hamstring injury. Seventh round pick Dareke Young will be active in his place as the fifth receiver behind Lockett, DK Metcalf, Marquise Goodwin, and Dee Eskridge, who traveled with the team after missing Friday's practice due to the birth of his first child.

On the other sideline, the Chargers will welcome back star receiver Keenan Allen, who has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury. The home team will also have All-Pro center Corey Linsley back in the lineup after he sat out Monday's win over the Broncos with food poisoning.

As far as significant injuries for Los Angeles, tight end Donald Parham Jr. and kicker Dustin Hopkins will be out with a concussion and hamstring injury respectively. Receiver Joshua Palmer will also be out with a concussion.

