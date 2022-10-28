DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett Game Time Decisions as Seahawks Gear Up For Giants

RENTON, Wash. - With less than 48 hours until kickoff at Lumen Field, the Seahawks may or may not have the services of their two Pro Bowl receivers against the New York Giants on Sunday.

Following Friday's final practice in preparation, coach Pete Carroll told reporters DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (oblique) would be game-time decisions after missing extensive practice time this week.

Injuring his patellar tendon while trying to catch a pass in the endzone from Geno Smith in last Sunday's win over the Chargers, Metcalf exited early on a cart and didn't return. While he didn't participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday, Carroll indicated he did "some stuff" on Friday, opening the door for him to potentially be available this weekend.

"Just based on the initial reaction to what happened, we wouldn’t have thought that was possible," Carroll said of Metcalf practicing. "He was out there doing stuff, so it was a good, positive step today.”

As for Lockett, the veteran wideout was a game-time decision last Sunday with a hamstring injury and wound up catching seven passes for 45 yards in the win at SoFi Stadium. Per Carroll, he felt his oblique during Thursday's practice and airing a side of caution, he didn't practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

If Metcalf and/or Lockett can't play, the Seahawks will need Marquise Goodwin and Dee Eskridge to step up in their absence. Seventh-round pick Dareke Young also should see a major increase in playing time after playing a career-high 17 offensive snaps against the Chargers last weekend, while Bo Melton, Cade Johnson, JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Easop Winston, or Kevin Kassis could be elevated from the practice squad for depth purposes.

In additional injury news, outside linebacker Darrell Taylor (groin) and defensive tackle Poona Ford (foot) returned as limited participants for Friday's practice after sitting out the first two practices of the week. Though they were able to get some work in, like Lockett and Metcalf, Carroll won't know if they can play until a few hours before kickoff on Sunday and wasn't up for offering any clues on their availability.

"All of those guys that you are asking about are kind of in the same vein in that we have to wait and see how they do and how they respond to the work today and all of that," Carroll commented. "We really won’t know until Sunday, we don’t need to know until Sunday.”

While Seattle will be in wait-and-see mode on numerous starters, fullback/special teams ace Nick Bellore will not play after suffering a concussion last weekend. While Carroll expects him to feel better this weekend, they're going to hold him out with a head injury and not rush him back onto the field.

In good news, Carroll says Bellore's void on special teams should be filled by running back Travis Homer, who returned to practice from injured reserve this week and is expected to be activated to fill the team's lone opening on the 53-man roster by Saturday. He has missed the past four games with a rib injury suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Falcons.

"He has been a center piece of our special teams for a long time and it’s a big boost to get him back," Carroll said. "They are in little bit different roles, but we’ve been able to move stuff around so we can get those guys to play and not have a big spot out there that we can’t fill. So, get Homer back and it will help a bunch."

Among other players receiving injury designations, receiver Penny Hart likely will miss a third straight game after missing practice all week with a lingering hamstring injury. Guards Gabe Jackson and Phil Haynes as well as cornerback Sidney Jones are all listed as questionable and Carroll didn't provide any updates on their status heading towards Sunday's game. All three players did participate in Thursday and Friday's practice, which could be good news for their availability.

