Skip to main content

Seahawks LS Tyler Ott Likely to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Already ruled out for Monday's opener at home against Denver, an injury that has affected Ott in the past may now be beyond the point where the veteran can play through the pain, potentially putting his 2022 season in jeopardy.

Before making a single snap, Tyler Ott's 2022 season may potentially already be over.

According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Ott's shoulder popped out of place during practice earlier this week and he had been ruled out for Monday's opener against the Broncos. While the veteran long snapper has played through a similar injury in the past, he admitted he would "probably need to get it fixed."

For at least this week, Carson Tinker, who signed with Seattle's practice squad earlier this week, will replace Ott as the team's long snapper.

"It didn't seem to be a problem at all, but then it just got in a bad spot and in an awkward position and it just gave out," Carroll said of Ott's shoulder.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Based on Carroll's bleak assessment, Ott will likely need to undergo surgery to repair the injury and though it remains unclear how long he would be out, an operation on his shoulder would likely put his season in jeopardy. In that case, Tinker or another veteran would need to be promoted to the 53-man roster for the rest of the season.

Ott, who joined the Seahawks in 2016, has been the team's starting long snapper for the past five seasons and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. As a sign of his success at a position that only receives recognition for mistakes, his name has rarely been mentioned with consistently crisp snaps to Michael Dickson as a holder and punter.

While the reliable Ott only plays a handful of snaps per game, losing him long-term would be a significant blow for Seattle on special teams. He's a key cog in a specialist trifecta with Dickson and kicker Jason Myers that has taken thousands upon thousands of reps to perfect timing working together. They are a well-oiled machine and it won't be easy to adjust to a new long snapper.

With that said, as Carroll pointed out, Tinker previously played with Myers when they were with the Jaguars in 2015 and 2016, so there will be some prior familiarity as the group begins preparing for Monday on short notice.

"They've been together before, so he's got background there, so that really helps in the assurance that he will be okay. He looked great [this week], he's a pro."

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) returns to the locker room following the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lumen Field.
Seahawks News

'Selfless' Al Woods Emerges as Surprising, Yet Deserving Captain For Youthful Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) talks about past finger injuries during a press conference following a minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Broncos at Seahawks Injury News: Jamal Adams 'Giving Them the Finger'?

By Mike Fisher
Quandre Diggs
Seahawks News

'Captain' Quandre Diggs: Seattle Seahawks Leader on 'Everything' Honor

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_18866645
Seahawks News

Geno Smith 'Best He's Ever Been,' Seahawks Hoping For Career Resurgence

By Corbin K. Smith
Quandre Diggs
Seahawks News

Analysis: Key Matchups to Watch as Seahawks Open Season vs. Russell Wilson, Broncos

By Corbin K. Smith
Jan 2, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) bumps fists with head coach Pete Carroll during the fourth quarter two-minute warning against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Seahawks News

'Welcome Home'? Seattle vs. Denver GAMEDAY: Russell Wilson Returns

By Bri Amaranthus
Anthony Richardson
Seahawks News

NFL Mock Draft: Which Quarterback Do Seahawks Select?

By Daniel Flick
USATSI_18940805
Seahawks News

Russell Wilson 'Cherished Every Second' With Seahawks, Excited to Lead Broncos

By Corbin K. Smith