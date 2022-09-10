Seahawks LS Tyler Ott Likely to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Before making a single snap, Tyler Ott's 2022 season may potentially already be over.

According to Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Ott's shoulder popped out of place during practice earlier this week and he had been ruled out for Monday's opener against the Broncos. While the veteran long snapper has played through a similar injury in the past, he admitted he would "probably need to get it fixed."

For at least this week, Carson Tinker, who signed with Seattle's practice squad earlier this week, will replace Ott as the team's long snapper.

"It didn't seem to be a problem at all, but then it just got in a bad spot and in an awkward position and it just gave out," Carroll said of Ott's shoulder.

Based on Carroll's bleak assessment, Ott will likely need to undergo surgery to repair the injury and though it remains unclear how long he would be out, an operation on his shoulder would likely put his season in jeopardy. In that case, Tinker or another veteran would need to be promoted to the 53-man roster for the rest of the season.

Ott, who joined the Seahawks in 2016, has been the team's starting long snapper for the past five seasons and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. As a sign of his success at a position that only receives recognition for mistakes, his name has rarely been mentioned with consistently crisp snaps to Michael Dickson as a holder and punter.

While the reliable Ott only plays a handful of snaps per game, losing him long-term would be a significant blow for Seattle on special teams. He's a key cog in a specialist trifecta with Dickson and kicker Jason Myers that has taken thousands upon thousands of reps to perfect timing working together. They are a well-oiled machine and it won't be easy to adjust to a new long snapper.

With that said, as Carroll pointed out, Tinker previously played with Myers when they were with the Jaguars in 2015 and 2016, so there will be some prior familiarity as the group begins preparing for Monday on short notice.

"They've been together before, so he's got background there, so that really helps in the assurance that he will be okay. He looked great [this week], he's a pro."