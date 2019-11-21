Ugo Amadi Primed to Become Seahawks New Starting Nickel Cornerback

Prior to Wednesday’s practice, the Seahawks announced tight end Ed Dickson would be activated off the injured reserve. With the roster already at 53 players, the team needed to create a roster spot for him and chose to waive cornerback Jamar Taylor.

With Taylor now on the wavier wire, Ugo Amadi will finally have his first shot at locking down Seattle's starting nickel cornerback role.

Before being waived, Taylor had served as the primary slot cornerback for Seattle. The seventh-year pro had appeared in nine of the Seahawks’ 10 games this season, producing 20 tackles and a trio of pass deflections. He also allowed 40 receptions on just 129 defensive snaps, struggling to defend in coverage.

While coach Pete Carroll isn’t ready to name a replacement for Taylor just yet, he did confirm Amadi will be featured at the position and several other players will be competing for snaps as well.

“Yeah, he’s going to play there. We have a couple different choices to play. He’s been ready to do it,” Carroll explained on Wednesday. “We’re working some guys, always, that can also contribute based on the matchups and things. It’s not for sure how we’re doing that yet.”

So far this season, Amadi has mainly been utilized as a core special teams player. The former Oregon standout hasn’t played a single defensive snap since Seattle's Week 2 victory in Pittsburgh. While learning on the practice field, Carroll believes he’s made significant improvements since the start of the season and will be ready for the task.

“He’s gathered hundreds of reps more now. He’s better versed now, more than ever. He’s a real smart player and a real heady player. He really has his assignments in order and the techniques that we’re expecting him to play,” Carroll said. “If he’s the guy playing in the game, we can really count on him to know what’s going on. He’s better now than he was just because of the time he spent.”

Carroll and the Seahawks' coaching staff aren’t the only ones to take notice of Amadi’s potential at slot cornerback. Linebacker Bobby Wagner spoke highly of the fourth-round pick on Wednesday, discussing how the versatile rookie defender will be able to impact Seattle’s defense moving forward.

“He’s been having limited opportunities at nickel obviously, but when you watch him at practice he’s very focused. When you watch the plays that he makes on special teams and how he stands out, he’s a guy that loves to get to the ball and finds a way to get to the ball,” Wagner discussed. “As a rookie when you come in, you understand that your job may not be what you want right away so, you have to figure out how you can make plays on the team. I definitely think he’s going to find a way to be productive.”

During Wednesday’s practice, defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. was asked about Amadi’s ability to step in at the nickel position as soon as this weekend in Philadelphia. While Norton Jr. confirmed he'd be in the mix for playing time, the now-vacant role will filled based on competition on the practice field this week.

“He’s had some work at it. At the same time, we have some options. The guys are really competing well,” Norton Jr. said. “That’s one thing we always talk about is compete every week. This is one of those weeks that really stands out.”

Seattle seems content keeping Quandre Diggs, who has previously started at the position for the Lions, as the starting free safety. However, fellow rookie Marquise Blair played well in three previous starts, so the Seahawks could move him back into the lineup and transfer Diggs over to the nickel position in sub-packages if they choose.

Akeem King, who competed against Amadi, Taylor, and Kalan Reed for the nickel job in training camp, could also be an option. With the Eagles boasting two elite receiving tight ends, his size could benefit the Seahawks defensively this weekend.

Regardless, even if he doesn't win the starting nickel cornerback role outright, all signs point to Amadi seeing extensive snaps both on defense and special teams for the Seahawks from here on out. When he gets his chance, he'll be ready.

“I’m just excited to compete for the spot. With Jamar, I was really learning a lot from him. He’s a vet and he knows a lot about the game. I was just picking up the little tendencies that he did that he didn’t tell me or didn’t say that I should be doing. It’s going to be a sight to see for me. Just blessed with the opportunity I have, for sure.”