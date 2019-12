Preparing for Monday's battle between the Seahawks and Vikings, I'm back to answer your most challenging Seahawks and NFL questions in our weekly Q & A live stream!

Among a bevy of topics discussed, I take a closer look at the NFC playoff picture, Germain Ifedi's value heading towards free agency, Jadeveon Clowney's effectiveness playing injured, and much more!

Thanks for the questions and keep 'em coming each week!