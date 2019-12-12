Week #15 Seahawks Q&A (12/11/19)

Getting set for a Week 15 matchup between the Seahawks and Panthers, I'm back to answer your most challenging Seahawks and NFL questions in our weekly Q & A live stream!

Among numerous topics discussed, I examine Pete Carroll's lingering issues finding a solution to slow down Sean McVay's offense, investigate the possibility of Josh Gordon playing in Seattle beyond 2019, break down L.J. Collier's continued struggles, and much more!

Thanks for the questions and keep 'em coming each week!