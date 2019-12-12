Seahawk Maven
Week #15 Seahawks Q&A (12/11/19)

CorbinSmithNFL

Getting set for a Week 15 matchup between the Seahawks and Panthers, I'm back to answer your most challenging Seahawks and NFL questions in our weekly Q&A live stream!

Among numerous topics discussed, I examine Pete Carroll's lingering issues finding a solution to slow down Sean McVay's offense, investigate the possibility of Josh Gordon playing in Seattle beyond 2019, break down L.J. Collier's continued struggles, and much more!

Thanks for the questions and keep 'em coming each week!

3 Free Agents Seahawks Could Consider Replacing Rashaad Penny

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will move forward with C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer as the primary backups to Chris Carson, but history suggests the team should bring another back into the fold.

Will Fourth Time Be the Charm for Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise?

CorbinSmithNFL

Injuries have prevented Prosise from fulfilling his immense potential in Seattle’s backfield. Now that one of his backfield counterparts is done for the year, he’ll get another shot to prove himself.

Locked On Seahawks (12/11/19) - Crossover Wednesday with Bill Riccette

CorbinSmithNFL

The Panthers has lost five straight, but they always play the Seahawks tough and with jobs on the line, the game could be closer than expected.

DE L.J. Collier, LB Shaquem Griffin Must Help Seahawks Revive Pass Rush

Thomas Hall10

Injuries derailed Seattle's pass rush in Sunday's loss in Los Angeles, putting the onus on a pair of young players to make a serious impact moving forward.

Seahawks Legend Jacob Green Enters College Football Hall of Fame

CorbinSmithNFL

Still sitting as Seattle's franchise leader in career sacks by a wide margin, Green was equally as dominant during his three years at Texas A&M.

CorbinSmithNFL

Some betting intel for Seahawks/Panthers on Sunday.

‘Denying’ He’s Hurt, Seahawks LB Cody Barton Aiming to Build Off First NFL Start

CorbinSmithNFL

Barton briefly exited with knee and ankle injuries during Sunday’s loss in Los Angeles, but he’s determined to play against Carolina in Week 15.

Protecting Russell Wilson Remains Seahawks’ Achilles Heel

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle believed it had an offensive line capable of being one of the NFL’s best this season, but the inability to protect the franchise quarterback endures.

Seahawks Place CB Neiko Thorpe on IR, Promote CB Ryan Neal

CorbinSmithNFL

Thorpe underwent sports hernia surgery last week and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season for the Seattle Seahawks, necessitating the move to promote Neal as a replacement.

Summarizing the Seahawks' Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Nick Lee

Losing in Los Angeles stinks and certainly hurt playoff seeding, but if Seattle can learn something from a children's book, it's that such adversity could help lead to much better days ahead.