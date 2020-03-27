SeahawkMaven
Where Do Seahawks Stack Up in NFC West in Latest Sportsbook Odds?

Corbin Smith

With fans desperate for anything sports related due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the William Hill sportsbook picked a perfect time to reveal its over/under win total projections for the 2020 NFL season.

While the defending NFC Champion 49ers remain the favorite to win the NFC West, the Seahawks opened with projection of 9.5 wins with the over being offered at -120 and the under as an even bet.

Looking back at the past eight seasons with coach Pete Carroll running the show and quarterback Russell Wilson under center, Seattle should be a solid bet to eclipse the 9.5 win mark. The team has only finished with less than 10 wins once during that span, coming up just short of the playoffs with a 9-7 record in 2017.

Last year, despite suffering a bevy of injuries during the second half of the season and limping into the playoffs, the Seahawks finished with an 11-5 record and nearly won the division in Week 17. As a wild card, they advanced to the divisional round before dropping a 28-23 decision to the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Though Seattle hasn't yet re-signed Jadeveon Clowney and could lose the star defensive end in free agency, most of the team's key players will be back in 2020 and the front office has made several quality moves to improve the roster this offseason.

Wilson was given two new weapons in tight end Greg Olsen and receiver Phillip Dorsett, while cornerback Quinton Dunbar arrived via trade to improve the secondary and former first-round pick Bruce Irvin re-signed with the team to add bite to the pass rush. The offensive line has also been addressed by signing tackle Brandon Shell and versatile guard B.J. Finney.

Playing in arguably the toughest division in the NFL, the Seahawks will have their hands full trying to climb back into first place. The Cardinals added a top-three receiver in DeAndre Hopkins in exchange for a bag of peanuts, the 49ers remain one of the most talented teams in the league, and the Rams have enough talent to still be a playoff contender.

But as long as Wilson is under center and Seattle finds ways to continue improving its pass rush, either by re-signing Clowney or adding other proven edge defenders, they should remain a viable threat to get to 10 or more wins and return to the postseason.

Corbin Smith

Thomas Hall10