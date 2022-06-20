Why Sanjay Lal's Return May Be Seahawks' Most Important Coaching Addition

Fast forwarding a year later, after Seattle's passing game took a major step backward in a 7-10 campaign and Jacksonville endured a train wreck with Meyer at the controls on the way to another No. 1 overall pick, Lal couldn't be more relieved to find his way back to the Pacific Northwest for the 2022 season.

“Very privileged to come back, really," Lal told reporters after the Seahawks final open OTA session last Tuesday. "I thank coach Pete [Carroll] for the opportunity, especially after leaving. And then the first time I was here, there were a lot of connections made and it felt like home to come back. So it was a no-brainer if Pete was on the same page.”

In an offseason defined by transformation for the Seahawks, including the departure of Wilson in a blockbuster trade to the Broncos, the elevation of Clint Hurtt to defensive coordinator, and the hiring of defensive assistants Sean Desai and Karl Scott, Lal's return has hovered under the radar. But given the current state of the team and his obvious impact two years ago, bringing him back may be the most important coaching move made by Carroll this spring.

While Wilson and the Seahawks cooled off substantially in the second half of the 2020 season due to a myriad of factors, including schematic adjustments by opposing defenses towards more two-deep safety looks, Lal's receivers continued to play at a high level down the stretch. Metcalf broke Steve Largent's single-season record for receiving yardage, while Lockett became the first receiver in franchise history to hit 100 receptions in a season and Swain put together a solid rookie season as a sixth-round pick.

With Lal relocating to Florida last fall, Metcalf and Lockett remained productive as expected, with the former scoring 12 touchdowns and the latter eclipsing 1,100 yards. But the effects of his departure could be seen on the field as opponents kept dialing up Cover 2, Cover 4, and other two-deep safety schemes.

Although he couldn't tell reporters just yet what his defined roles will be as pass game coordinator in his second stint in Seattle, he expects to be involved in game planning once again. Understanding how important it will be for skill players to be able to work themselves open against two-deep coverages - which he said have become "more prevalent in the league" over the past two years to erase star receivers on the outside - he hopes he will work with running backs and tight ends as well as receivers to ensure they all are running crisp routes, especially with either Drew Lock or Geno Smith under center.

Aiding Lal's efforts, the Seahawks started to transition towards running more two-high looks last season and that trend should continue with Hurtt and Desai at the controls as former pupils of defensive guru Vic Fangio. As a result, he will be able to test his players on the field by requiring them to regularly identify such coverages several steps into their route, which should bode well for improvements against these looks on game day.

“Receivers have to be really good. Our defense holds their disguise really well. It's not even at the line of scrimmage," Lal explained. "It's three steps into the route. We do a lot of reading the triangle, the backer, the corner, and the safety and they have to get really adept at doing that on the run. A lot of conversions on routes, a lot of understanding of how the defense is trying to take a certain guy away, and then what that does to the other side of the field too.”