SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Why Seahawks Russell Wilson, Tyler Lockett Belong Among NFL's Elite Duos

Corbin Smith

As one of the architects of the Cowboys' dynasty in the 1970s, Gil Brandt has forgotten more football than most people know. I greatly respect the Hall of Famer's opinion evaluating NFL talent and for the most part, I agree with his assessments.

However, his recent top 10 quarterback/receiver duo rankings had one glaring omission. Where in the heck are Seahawks stars Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett?

Just to be clear: Brandt has every right to his opinion and rankings such as this one will always be subjective in matter. It appears, at least to an extent, his list was constructed partially on the premise of projection, as he included Arizona's new pairing of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins as well as Indianapolis' new tandem of Philip Rivers and T.Y. Hilton.

But even if Brandt tried to look into a crystal ball to forecast which quarterback and receiver duos would be most productive in 2020 and beyond, leaving Wilson and Lockett off the list is indefensible, just as the pair has been the last two seasons.

Back in 2018, Wilson posted a ridiculous perfect 158.3 passer rating targeting Lockett, connecting with the speedy receiver 57 times for 965 yards and 10 touchdowns. The tandem followed up with another impressive season, hooking up 82 times for 1,057 yards and eight scores in 2019.

From a yardage standpoint, Lockett has only produced 2,022 receiving yards over the past two seasons, which ranks 19th in the NFL during that span. But playing in a run-first offense, he did that damage with far fewer targets and receptions than anyone else in the top 20. In terms of efficiency, with Saints superstar Michael Thomas as the exception, he's been in a league of his own.

Out of 19 receivers with over 2,000 receiving yards over the past two seasons, Lockett is the only player with under 200 targets, as Wilson has thrown his direction just 180 times. The next lowest total belongs to Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin, who has been targeted 216 times in the same time period.

Impressively hauling in 139 receptions, Lockett posted a 77 percent catch rate on targets from Wilson, second behind only Thomas for receivers who finished in the top 40 in receiving yardage. He also made his catches count on the scoreboard, tying for second among all receivers with 18 receiving touchdowns.

The other four players in the top five, including Thomas and Hopkins, all received at least 226 targets. In other words, Lockett produced the same scoring totals on nearly 50 less targets, further showcasing his elite chemistry with Wilson.

Set to turn 28 in December, Lockett looks to be in the prime of his career and the arrival of DK Metcalf will make it much tougher for opponents to try to take him away with double teams in coverage. Adding veteran tight end Greg Olsen and receiver Phillip Dorsett to the mix will help create opportunities for him as well.

Considering the gaudy numbers Wilson and Lockett have put up - along with countless highlight reel connections in the process - there's no question the duo has been amongst the NFL's best and should remain in the conversation for years to come.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Seahawks Will Generate More Sacks in 2020

Though there's still work to be done and the inability to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney lingers over the team, the Seahawks have quietly done a commendable job adding talent to their pass rush in free agency and the draft without breaking the bank.

Nick Lee

Seahawks Won't Play International Game for 2020 NFL Season

Several of Seattle's opponents were slated to play an international game, but the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NFL to abandon all contests outside of the United States for the 2020 season.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Offseason Profile: David Moore

Following his breakout performance in 2018, the Seahawks were hopeful that Moore would be able to take that next step with his development in his third season. But with his production level taking a step backward in 2019, what's next?

Thomas Hall10

by

potterhawk

Why Seahawks Opted to Select Damien Lewis, Bypass Defensive Tackles

Seattle had a clear need for depth in the interior of its defensive line. Analyst Matty Brown examines potential defensive tackle options Seattle skipped over in the 2020 NFL Draft and why they ultimately selected guard Damien Lewis instead.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks Continue to Prioritize Drafting Players with 'Something to Prove'

John Schneider and Pete Carroll built the foundation of their program with the Seahawks around hard-nosed, gritty players who didn't have things handed to them. This year, they doubled-down on that approach with eight players who have overcome immense adversity to make it to the league.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Check in at No. 6 on Latest SI Power Rankings

Coming off a strong 11-win season and a berth into the NFC Divisional Round, most analysts expect Seattle to be in the hunt for an NFC West title once again in 2020. But not everyone views the Seahawks as a title contender following the draft and free agency.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Legend Details How First-Round Pick Jordyn Brooks Can Get Off to Fast Start

At one time, Lofa Tatupu had to win over Seahawks fans and silence his own doubters as a top draft pick. What does the former All-Pro think it will take for Jordyn Brooks to find similar immediate success in the Pacific Northwest?

Corbin Smith

How Mental Conditioning Has Guided Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to Sustained Success

Russell Wilson's mental conditioning coach Trevor Moawad shares how having the right mental mindset can allow anyone become successful.

Landon Buford

Why Seahawks Should Extend RB Chris Carson

While it isn't viewed as optimal to pay running backs in today's NFL, the Seahawks need a strong work horse in the backfield to run their offense, which is why they should look to extend Carson.

Colby Patnode

by

Seachicken

Why Seahawks Should Consider Signing QB Cam Newton

With Russell Wilson under center, the Seahawks don't have a need for a starting-caliber quarterback. However, with Newton's options limited coming off injury, at the right price, he'd instantly give Seattle one of the best backup options in the league.

Corbin Smith

by

Colby Patnode