Will Seahawks Show Interest in Veteran DE Everson Griffen?

Heading into the offseason, one major concern the Seahawks must address is bolstering a pass rush that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in most categories during the 2019 season.

Whether through free agency or the trade market, general manager John Schneider and Seattle's front office will be determined to find upgrades for the defensive line, particularly at the defensive end position.

While Seattle is still waiting to see how expensive it’ll be to re-sign Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney, who reportedly has his sights set on a "market-setting" contract, they could have their eye on another talented veteran who officially hit the market on Thursday.

According to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has officially opted out of his original four-year, $58 million contract that was signed back in 2017, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Goessling further notes that the 10th year pro could have some interest in playing for the Seahawks in 2020, reuniting with his former college coach Pete Carroll. Carroll recruited and coached Griffen for three seasons at USC before deciding to leave for another shot at the NFL in 2010.

After opting out of his contract, Griffin could now look to bring his career full circle by re-joining Carroll in Seattle, which Goessling states the four-time Pro Bowler has previously been interested in.

However, despite his affection for Carroll and the possibility of playing for him again, Griffen could also return to the Vikings on a team-friendly deal. At the end of last season, he stated he wanted to “be a Viking for life," indicating his preference to finish his career with the organization that drafted him.

Rebounding from a rough 2018 campaign that included an absence from the team due to personal issues, Griffin bounced back nicely last season with 41 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss (tied for 12th-most), 8.0 sacks (tied for 13th-most), and one interception, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.

In addition, Griffen also finished with the seventh-most quarterback knockdowns (13) and was tied for the ninth-most quarterback hurries (13) among all defensive ends in the entire league last season. During Minnesota's two playoff games, he produced six total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a tackle for loss.

Depending on his contract demands, there's a chance the Seahawks could sign both Griffen and Clowney this spring. Doing so would eat up a significant chunk of their cap space, but the franchise will need to prioritize spending on pass rushing help, especially considering this year's draft class isn't very deep for edge defenders.

While the Vikings will likely look for a way to bring back Griffen and may be the presumptive favorite to retain his services, look for the Seahawks to enter the mix as a viable suitor thanks to the Carroll connection.