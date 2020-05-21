Will Seahawks Reach Double-Digit Victories in 2020?

Since the arrival of general manager John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll, and quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks have been a staple of consistency for nearly a decade. The franchise has reached the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, including advancing to the divisional round last January.

The trio has only missed the playoffs once - they finished with a 9-7 record and just missed earning a wild card in 2017 - and bounced back nicely with back-to-back postseason trips after revamping the roster.

Given that incredible consistency, the Seahawks should never be counted out as a playoff contender. But with their own division only getting better, will Wilson and company actually be able to produce 10 or more wins for the eighth time in nine years?

Here are some arguments on why Seattle will hit double digits once again and why 2020 could be the second time they miss the mark with Wilson under center.

Why Seattle Will Win 10-Plus Games

First and foremost, the Seahawks have one of the best quarterbacks on the planet in the prime of his career in Wilson and a proven coach in Carroll roaming the sidelines. As long as those two are in the Pacific Northwest and under contract, this franchise will consistently be in the hunt for a playoff spot, regardless of the talent in the rest of the NFC West. Wilson will also benefit from a third season running Brian Schottenheimer's offense, which could be more of the up-tempo variety than the past two seasons. Under those ideal circumstances, the star quarterback could put up career numbers orchestrating the offense.

In addition to potential schematic changes, it can be argued the Seahawks have assembled the best supporting cast around Wilson that he's had during his entire nine-year career. Along with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf returning, speedy veteran Phillip Dorsett will give him another downfield threat, while three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen adds another red zone weapon to the equation. With Will Dissly coming back from injury and a stable of running backs to lean on headlined by Chris Carson, there's no shortage of weapons across the formation. This team should be capable of scoring points in bunches and a ton of fun to watch on Sundays.

Defensively, Seattle will welcome back one of the best linebacker groups in football led by Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, and first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, who should see immediate playing time. The secondary will also be much improved - assuming Quinton Dunbar remains on the team and is exonerated of armed robbery charges - with Shaquill Griffin coming off a Pro Bowl season and Quandre Diggs set to enjoy his first full season with the franchise at free safety. Those two units alone should allow the Seahawks to be a better defense than they were a year ago.

Looking at Seattle's schedule, Carroll's squad will have a chance to feast on the AFC East and NFC East divisions, with games against both New York teams as well as Washington and Miami. The favorable out of division schedule gives Seattle a strong chance to make it back to double digit wins.

Why Seattle Won't Win 10-Plus Games

After stating his case for continuity along the offensive line back in January, Carroll and the Seahawks went a vastly different direction, allowing Germain Ifedi and George Fant to leave in free agency and eventually releasing Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker after the draft. As a result, Seattle will roll into the 2020 season with at least three new starters in the trenches, and if Phil Haynes beats out Mike Iupati at left guard, that number will increase to four. All of those changes may not bode well for protecting Wilson or opening up holes for Carson and the running backs.

While the Seahawks have done an excellent job amassing talent around Wilson, health and durability will be major factors for how well the offense clicks. Olsen turned 35 in March and missed a bunch of games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons with foot problems, Dissly has missed 22 combined games with two severe injuries, and even Metcalf had injury issues at Ole Miss before being drafted. This also doesn't account for Carson's injury history and the fact Rashaad Penny could start the year on the PUP list recovering from a torn ACL. If several players miss extensive time, Wilson and the offense could be derailed a bit.

As has been written throughout the offseason, the Seahawks still have pass rush concerns, especially with Jadeveon Clowney remaining unsigned. The additions of Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa could pay short-term dividends and rookies Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson have plenty of potential as edge rushers. But if Jarran Reed can't recapture his 2018 form, the rookies don't make an impact from day one, and Irvin and Mayowa take significant steps back from 2019, it could be another challenging year turning up the heat on opposing quarterbacks and the decision not to re-sign Clowney will look even more questionable.

While the Seahawks may have an easier non-conference slate this year than 2019, the NFC West continues to get better. The Cardinals added All-Pro receiver Deandre Hopkins, the 49ers replaced Joe Staley with former Redskins star tackle Trent Williams, and the Rams added some intriguing pieces in free agency and the draft. To win 10 or more games, they'll likely have to go at least 3-3 within the NFL's toughest division.