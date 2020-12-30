Winner of NFC East Still Holds Minor Significance for Seahawks

With the Seahawks clinching the NFC West title and a home playoff game, the path to a matchup with one of the three teams still vying for the NFC East feels unlikely. Nevertheless, Seattle fans may still find interest in the outcome, which will offer clarity to what the 2021 season will bring.

By clinching the NFC West title with their 20-9 victory over the Rams this past Sunday, the Seahawks are now guaranteed not to see the winner of the dreadful NFC East division in the Wild Card round. However, while it may have a very minimal impact on their upcoming postseason run, whichever of the three teams takes the division this Sunday will still hold some significance to Seattle.

Because the Seahawks have officially won their division, they are now set to face the same-place finishers of the NFC East and South divisions next season. Therefore, a 2021 matchup with the Saints, the NFC South winners, is already set in stone, as are four games against the NFC North and AFC South each, as well as the eight routine intra-division bouts. Albert Breer has also reported that, as part of the NFL’s plans to expand to a 17-game season in 2021, NFC West teams will play an additional game against the same-place finisher in the AFC North, meaning the Seahawks will face the Steelers next year.

So the only 2021 game left to be determined could be against any of the three teams still vying for the NFC East heading into the final week of the season.

Right now, the Washington Football Team control their own destiny and can clinch the division simply by defeating the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. But if Washington is unable to take care of business, the winner of the Giants-Cowboys matchup earlier in the day will take the division and host either the Buccaneers or Rams the following week.

After going 3-1 versus the NFC East this year, the Seahawks will travel to the home stadium of the division winner. In the Russell Wilson era, Seattle is 6-1 in their trips to Washington, New York, and Dallas, including playoffs.