With Uniform Number Rules Relaxed, Quandre Diggs and Other Seahawks Switching to Single Digits

Taking advantage of the NFL's relaxed uniform number rules, Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs, defensive end Carlos Dunlap, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and others will be donning new digits on their jerseys in 2021.

On April 21, the NFL approved the easing of its restrictions on uniform numbers. Once the changes came down, players around the league quickly claimed their new numbers or teased a potential switch on their respective social media accounts.

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs had been hinting at a change for a while, something he's seemingly been holding out hope for since coming into the league. His Twitter handle, @qdiggs6, has not so coincidentally included the number he wore for his final three seasons at the University of Texas. Now, with the team officially announcing a slew of number changes on Friday, Diggs will be roaming Seattle's defensive backfield with a No. 6 on the front and back of his torso.

Before this year, only quarterbacks, kickers and punters were allowed to wear single-digit numbers. Those have now become incredibly popular under the new rules, with many skill players switching to their old college or high school numbers.

Joining Diggs in doing so is rookie receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, sticking with the No. 1 he switched to in his final year at Western Michigan, and veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap, who goes from No. 43 to the No. 8 he wore at the University of Florida. Interestingly, defensive line wasn't one of the positions given access to single-digit numbers, so either an exception was made for Dunlap or he was approved for it as a "linebacker."

Not all players making the jump have collegiate ties to their new number, however. Free agent addition Ahkello Witherspoon, who's worn No. 23 dating back to his days at Colorado, will wear No. 2 in 2021. This was initially held by quarterback Danny Etling, who moves on to No. 9.

