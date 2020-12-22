Woeful Jets Leave Seahawks Gift Under the Tree

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the previously winless New York Jets this past weekend, which opens the door for Seattle to take control of the NFC West with two games left to play in the regular season.

It seemed as if the Seahawks won twice on Sunday. First, they dispatched of the Washington Football Team Sunday morning to clinch a playoff berth. Then as they happily flew home, they watched as the 0-13 Jets won their first game of the season against their bitter NFC West rivals from southern California. The Rams were laughed at and scorned throughout the NFL world for losing this game and no one benefitted from it more than Seattle.

It seems like there are no hard feelings between the Jets and Seahawks after Seattle beat them 40-3 the previous weekend. Instead of harboring ill will towards the Seahawks, New York in fact wrapped a present and slid it under Seattle's tree, with a tag saying "to the Seahawks, with love, from the Jets." That gift was a win against the Rams that cleared Seattle's path to clinch their first division title since 2016.

All Seattle has to do now is beat those same Rams at home and they can hang another division banner at Lumen Field. Granted, that is easier said than done, but thanks to the Jets' generosity, the opportunity is there that otherwise would not have been. Had the Rams taken care of business against the Jets, this week's bout at Lumen Field would only be for a temporary spot atop the division.

However, the Seahawks need to prepare as if the Rams will come out fired up on Sunday. This will be a highly motivated, offended team coming into Seattle off an embarrassing defeat. But if the 'Hawks want to truly say they are the best team in the division, they have a golden chance to prove it on the field and claim the title right from the Rams' grasp.

The Rams will have the opportunity to steal this gift, a la a White Elephant gift exchange, with a win in Seattle. Due to their win against the Seahawks earlier in the year, they would then own the tiebreaker and be in position to win the division if they beat the Cardinals in Week 17.

Seattle should basically erase the film between the Rams and Jets because they need to expect an entirely different team on Sunday. The Rams are just two weeks removed from beating the Cardinals and Patriots by a combined 31 points. This is also the same team that beat Seattle in L.A. in Week 10 by a 23-16 score. They possess a defense that is third in scoring and first in yards per play allowed. And oh yeah, they have that guy named Aaron Donald.

Sunday will be a heavyweight fight with the NFC West title on the game. If Seattle wins, they clinch the division but the Rams do not clinch if they win. Seattle could still take the throne if they beat San Francisco in the season finale and the Rams drop theirs to Arizona. Seattle coaches, players, and fans would just prefer it if the Seahawks won on Sunday to take the mystery out of it.

It's not often the division can be settled on the field in one game between the first and second place teams like it might be on Sunday. This game calls to memory Week 17 of last season when Seattle fell less than a yard short of beating San Francisco for the division title. They must be eager to not let another chance slip through their fingers on their home turf.

The Jets swooped down the chimney and delivered a nicely-wrapped gift by beating the Rams. In turn, the Seahawks must answer that with a gift of their own to the 12s everywhere: a win against the Rams and a restful, stress-free game in Week 17 after clinching.