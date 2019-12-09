Ziggy Ansah Out, Jadeveon Clowney Active for Seahawks vs. Rams

Though Jadeveon Clowney will suit up against the Rams in Week 14, the Seahawks will be without their other surging veteran pass rusher.

Highlighting Seattle’s inactive list in Los Angeles, defensive end Ziggy Ansah (neck) will not play despite practicing in a limited capacity throughout the week. He exited last Monday’s win over Minnesota in the fourth quarter with a stinger and did not return to action.

Rebounding from a sluggish first half, Ansah has found his groove over the past two games, producing 1.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and a forced fumble. Without him available, second-year defender Rasheem Green and rookie L.J. Collier should see an uptick in snaps, while Shaquem Griffin may see more work on pass rushing downs.

As expected, Seattle will also be without tight end Luke Willson and linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who have both been hampered by hamstring injuries.

Willson hasn’t played since Week 10 against the 49ers, and though he’s made progress, he missed practice time again this week and the Seahawks won’t rush him back. As for Kendricks, he played a season-low 26 snaps against the Vikings and rookie Cody Barton could earn his first NFL start in his absence on Sunday.

Closing out Seattle’s inactives, fullback Nick Bellore will miss a second straight game with a quad injury, cornerback Neiko Thorpe won’t play after undergoing sports hernia surgery, and rookie guard Phil Haynes and receiver John Ursua will be healthy scratches.