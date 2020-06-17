SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (6/16/20) - 8 Seahawks Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Though finalists won't be announced until later this year, eight players with ties to the Seahawks have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang revisit the careers of these eight players, go back in time to Matt Hasselback's first season under center for Seattle in 2001, and continue the Top 100 Seahawks countdown with numbers 60 through 56.

Eight former Seahawks nominated for College Football Hall of Fame

Thomas Hall10

Analysis: Who Should Start at Strong Safety for Seahawks?

With Quandre Diggs and Bradley McDougald paired together, the Seahawks have far better stability at safety than this time a year ago. But McDougald may have to watch the rearview mirror closely with Marquise Blair gunning for his job.

The Case For and Against Extending Seahawks LB K.J. Wright

Coming off an impressive bounce back season in 2019, Wright will enter the final year of his contract coming off surgery and facing stiff competition from incoming rookie Jordyn Brooks. Could 2020 be his last season with the Seahawks?

Top 100 Seahawks Countdown: No. 60-51

Headlined by two Hall of Famers who played the start and end of their respective careers in Seattle, there's plenty of star power in this latest group of 10 on our Top 100 Seahawks countdown.

Preseason Cut/Trade Candidates for Seahawks to Track in NFC West

Wrapping up our trip around the NFL, several big names from within the NFC West could be cut or trade candidates who intrigue the Seahawks as possible additions before the regular season begins.

CorbinSmithNFL

The Case For and Against Extending Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Highly productive and beloved by the coaching staff, Carson's performance out of the backfield merits a second contract. But the position he plays may make it tough for the Seahawks to justify a lucrative extension.

Why Seahawks Look Wise Stockpiling Players on One-Year Contracts

Fans may not like the approach at the expense of not re-signing Jadeveon Clowney or reeling in another big fish in free agency, but with the salary cap likely to drop as a result of a pandemic, Seattle will be better positioned than most other teams.

Sleeper Spotlight: Why Chance Warmack Could Make Seahawks Final Roster

With minimal time to prepare for the 2020 season, an experienced former first-round pick like Warmack could have a chance to surprise competing for playing time at either guard position with the Seahawks.

Which position group do you think will be most improved for Seattle?

VimFuego

Seahawks Q&A #6: Setting Expectations for New WR Phillip Dorsett

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith discusses realistic expectations for Phillip Dorsett, the state of Seattle's offensive line, the latest on Jadeveon Clowney, and more in his latest Q&A session.

