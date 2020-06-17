Locked On Seahawks (6/16/20) - 8 Seahawks Nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
Corbin Smith
Though finalists won't be announced until later this year, eight players with ties to the Seahawks have been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang revisit the careers of these eight players, go back in time to Matt Hasselback's first season under center for Seattle in 2001, and continue the Top 100 Seahawks countdown with numbers 60 through 56.