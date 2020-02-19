Locked On Seahawks (2/18/20) - Analyzing Greg Olsen's Fit with Seahawks

Following several days making a tough decision, tight end Greg Olsen opted to sign with the Seahawks instead of the Bills and the Redskins, giving Russell Wilson a new weapon at his disposal. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang analyze what Olsen's signing means for the Seahawks, revisit Seattle's narrow escape at Heinz Field in Week 2 for "Throwback Tuesday," and evaluate Jarran Reed's situation heading into free agency.