Locked On Seahawks (2/18/20) - Analyzing Greg Olsen's Fit with Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

Following several days making a tough decision, tight end Greg Olsen opted to sign with the Seahawks instead of the Bills and the Redskins, giving Russell Wilson a new weapon at his disposal. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang analyze what Olsen's signing means for the Seahawks, revisit Seattle's narrow escape at Heinz Field in Week 2 for "Throwback Tuesday," and evaluate Jarran Reed's situation heading into free agency.

Has Jadeveon Clowney Already Priced Himself Out of Return to Seahawks?

Seattle would love to have Clowney back for 2020 and beyond. But if the defensive end has changed his preference towards breaking the bank rather than playing for a contender, he will be wearing a different uniform in September.

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Boast Best Free Agency Bargaining Chip in Russell Wilson

The Seahawks have a popular head coach, play in front of a rabid fan base, and have been a consistent presence in the playoffs. But the real reason Seattle will be a desirable landing spot for top free agents starts and ends with Wilson.

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Dissly approves of the Greg Olsen move.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks, Greg Olsen Agree to One-Year, $7 Million Deal

While broadcasting will likely be in Olsen's future, the 13-year veteran isn't ready to hang up his cleats and will catch passes from Russell Wilson in Seattle in 2020.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Biadasz

Seattle has some decisions to make on the offensive line, including what to do at the center position with Justin Britt coming back from injury. Wisconsin’s anchor of a center in Tyler Biadasz could help ease those concerns.

Nick Lee

Seahawks Can Learn From Chiefs Success Defending 49ers RPOs

Studying the success the Chiefs defense had against the 49ers in the Super Bowl, Matty Brown investigates what lessons the Seahawks may be able to take away for use against their bitter division rivals.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks T Germain Ifedi Poised to Strike Gold in Free Agency

Though Ifedi has endured his share of struggles during four seasons in Seattle, his youth coupled with ample starting experience should make him a coveted commodity on the open market.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (2/17/20) - Assessing Jadeveon Clowney's Market

A month still remains until the start of free agency, but it remains unclear what Clowney will command on the open market from Seattle and other prospective suitors.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks in XFL Week 2 Report: Keenan Reynolds Comes Up Clutch in Dragons' Victory

After a quiet XFL debut, Reynolds corralled a 68-yard touchdown from Brandon Silvers to give the Seattle Dragons their first lead of the season and left CenturyLink Field rocking.

CorbinSmithNFL

Demaryius Thomas Would Be Welcome Mentor to Young Seahawks Receivers

Thomas isn't the All-Pro caliber talent he once was, but if Seattle wants to add an affordable veteran with leadership intangibles to the mix, he'd be an ideal option to consider catching passes from Russell Wilson.

Nick Lee

Dillon88