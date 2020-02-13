SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Locked On Seahawks (2/12/20) - Are Rams Poised to Bounce Back in NFC West?

CorbinSmithNFL

Coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, the Rams expected to return to the playoffs in 2019. However, a regression from Jared Goff and an inconsistent offense led to a third place finish in the NFC West and no January football in Los Angeles. In the third episode of a five part Ultimate Crossover series, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins forces with Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers, Bear Mader of Locked On Rams, and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals as each offers unique perspectives on the Rams and what's next for the franchise heading into the offseason.

Comments

Podcasts

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could Tedric Thompson Become Cap Casualty for Seahawks?

After opening last season as the starter at free safety before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Thompson may be the odd man out in Seattle's safety group.

Thomas Hall10

by

Weehawken

Analysis: Grading Seahawks 2019 Free Agent Signings

As they've typically done under general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks went bargain hunting in free agency. One year later, how did the signings work out?

CorbinSmithNFL

I still don't see how Seattle could sign Clowney AND Ngakoue without severely limiting rest of the roster. There are too many other needs...

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Did Seahawks T George Fant Drop Subtle Hint About NFL Future?

Set to hit free agency for the first time, Fant has expressed interest in being a starting left tackle. Does that already put a return to Seattle out of the realm of possibility?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Yay or nay on Bryan Bulaga?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Defensive Tackles

Adding edge rushers will be Seattle’s top priority this offseason, but the team may also have to replace pending free agent Jarran Reed in the interior, increasing the need for help at defensive tackle.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Locked On Seahawks (2/11/20) - Where Does Seattle Stack Up Against Rest of NFC West?

Corbin Smith, Bear Mader, Brian Peacock, and Bo Brack discuss the state of the Seahawks in an NFC West-centric show.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Takes Crucial Step in ACL Recovery

Just two months removed from surgery, Penny looks to be making excellent progress as he rehabs back from a severe knee injury with hopes of being ready for the 2020 season.

CorbinSmithNFL

Could Seahawks Pry CB Darius Slay Away from Lions?

Seattle already upgraded its secondary at Detroit's expense by acquiring Quandre Diggs before the trade deadline. Would it make sense to inquire about the availability of one of his former teammates?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Hawks are the best

Locked On Seahawks (2/10/20) - Could Rest of NFC West Capitalize on 49ers' Super Bowl Hangover?

Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins Bear Mader, Brian Peacock, and Bo Brack to discuss the state of the 49ers in an NFC West-centric show.

CorbinSmithNFL