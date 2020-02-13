Locked On Seahawks (2/12/20) - Are Rams Poised to Bounce Back in NFC West?

Coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, the Rams expected to return to the playoffs in 2019. However, a regression from Jared Goff and an inconsistent offense led to a third place finish in the NFC West and no January football in Los Angeles. In the third episode of a five part Ultimate Crossover series, Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith joins forces with Brian Peacock of Locked On 49ers, Bear Mader of Locked On Rams, and Bo Brack of Locked On Cardinals as each offers unique perspectives on the Rams and what's next for the franchise heading into the offseason.