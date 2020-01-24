Locked On Seahawks (1/23/20) - Breaking Down Seahawks Restricted Free Agents
CorbinSmithNFL
Along with 19 unrestricted free agents, the Seahawks have five restricted free agents to make decisions on before March 18. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee provide a refresher on how restricted free agency works and debate which players will receive tenders, hand out grades for Seattle's running backs in 2019, and look at potential changes that could take place along the interior defensive line this offseason.