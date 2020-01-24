SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (1/23/20) - Breaking Down Seahawks Restricted Free Agents

CorbinSmithNFL

Along with 19 unrestricted free agents, the Seahawks have five restricted free agents to make decisions on before March 18. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee provide a refresher on how restricted free agency works and debate which players will receive tenders, hand out grades for Seattle's running backs in 2019, and look at potential changes that could take place along the interior defensive line this offseason.

Quandre Diggs Poised for Huge Second Season with Seahawks

After making an immediate difference for Seattle's defense after joining the team at the trade deadline, Diggs is on track for an impactful sophomore season in the Pacific Northwest.

Thomas Hall10

Locked On Seahawks (1/22/20) - Seahawks Boasting Tons of Cap Space Entering 2020

With several big dead cap hits off the books, Seattle could have more than $60 million in salary cap space available to work with as the organization looks to re-sign players and upgrade the roster in the next few months.

CorbinSmithNFL

Ranking Seahawks Top 5 Positional Needs Entering 2020

Fixing the pass rush remains Seattle’s first and foremost priority, but despite making the divisional round, this team still has plenty of other areas that could use an upgrade in coming months.

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Luke Willson Return to Seahawks in 2020?

After returning to the Seahawks in September, it remains unknown whether the popular Willson will be back for the 2020 season and the team faces several big questions at the tight end position.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Yetur Gross-Matos

One of the premier pass rushers in his class, Gross-Matos also has overcome incredible adversity on his way to an NFL career, which should make him appealing to Seattle.

CorbinSmithNFL

WATCH: Russell Wilson tears it up at the Pro Bowl Skills Competition. https://twitter.com/Seahawks/status/1220540695456419840

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Rookie of the Year

Quieting his critics with an impressive start out of the gate, DK Metcalf provided Russell Wilson with a new explosive weapon who should emerge as one of the NFL’s best receivers in quick order.

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Have Decisions to Make at Center

Entering the final year of his contract and coming off a torn ACL, Justin Britt's future in Seattle remains in limbo. But if the team moves on from him, what's the best avenue to take in an effort to replace him?

Nick Lee

Price Point Matters as Jarran Reed, Seahawks Contemplate Future

Previously posting double digit sacks, Seattle would love to bring Reed back on a new deal. But after a disappointing season hindered by a suspension, his financial demands will ultimately determine if he fits into the team’s plans.

CorbinSmithNFL

Recent History Suggests Seahawks Prioritize Senior Bowl Prospects

With Pete Carroll and John Schneider at the helm, Seattle has placed an emphasis on the Senior Bowl as an evaluative tool, selecting 24 players in the draft who participated in Mobile.

CorbinSmithNFL