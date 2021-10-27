    • October 27, 2021
    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 13-10 Loss to Saints

    The Seahawks are 2-5 and running out of time to compete for the postseason. Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez reflect on their latest defeat and assess the damage in this week's "Closing Thoughts."
    Author:
    and

    An ultra-conservative gameplan on offense and some avoidable defensive mistakes led the Seahawks to their fifth loss in seven games, falling to the Saints by a score of 13-10 on a rainy Monday night in Seattle. 

    After tossing an 84-yard touchdown to receiver DK Metcalf on his first pass of the game, backup quarterback Geno Smith threw for just 83 yards the rest of the way while getting sacked five times for 38 yards. The run game, despite a heavy commitment to it, was stagnant against the No. 2 rushing defense in the NFL. And a lack of discipline and situational awareness resulted in several critical mental gaffes across the board.

    Now, the Seahawks are 2-5 and running out of time to compete for the postseason. Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez reflect on their latest defeat and assess the damage in the video above. 

