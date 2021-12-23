Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 20-10 Loss to Rams

    Held back by a poor performance from quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks suffered the killing blow to their slim playoff odds with a 20-10 loss to the Rams on Tuesday night. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez reflect on the game and offer up their final observations.
    Author:
    and

    Nearly 40 combined COVID-19 positives and one delay later, the Seahawks and Rams finally squared off at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday night. Seattle proved capable of surviving the absence of several key contributors, particularly on defense, and kept a win within reach for almost the entire evening. But a rough outing for quarterback Russell Wilson ultimately stamped out its chances, guaranteeing the first losing season of Wilson's illustrious career and the first for the franchise in a decade. 

    Watch the video above as Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez reflect on the game and offer up their final observations. 

