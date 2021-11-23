Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 23-13 Loss to Cardinals

    The Seahawks have dropped five of their last six games, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Cardinals in a 23-13 affair at Lumen Field. Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down the action and offer their final thoughts on a potential season-killing loss for Seattle.
    Though they were able to avoid Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, the Seahawks looked wholly uncompetitive in their 23-13 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. They were lethargic on offense, gassed on defense and would have been blown out if not for a pair of missed field goal attempts by Matt Prater. 

    Now, they're 3-7 and sitting near the bottom of the NFC standings. Was this the final nail in their coffin or is there still hope for a turnaround? Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez discuss all that and more in the video above. 

