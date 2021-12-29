Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 25-24 Loss to Bears

    Despite playing well in the first half, the Seahawks weren't able to make key plays in all three phases of the game down the stretch, allowing the Bears to pull off an unfathomable comeback in closing moments to eliminate them from the playoffs. Reporter Corbin Smith shares his final observations from another inexplicable loss at Lumen Field.
    Despite securing a losing record for the first time in more than a decade earlier in the week, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks still had a slim chance at sneaking into the playoffs heading into Sunday's matchup against the Bears. Unfortunately, many of the same issues that have plagued the team during a disastrous season cropped up once again as Seattle coughed up a 10-point lead in the second half and lost a 25-24 heartbreaker to Chicago in stunning fashion during the final two minutes of regulation. The defeat dropped coach Pete Carroll's team to 5-10 on the season, guaranteeing their first double-digit loss campaign since 2009 and officially putting their playoff hopes to rest.

    Watch the video above as reporter Corbin Smith reflects on the game and offers up his final observations from Lumen Field. 

