Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 26-17 Loss to Rams

Plagued by poor second-half defense and a disastrous injury to their star quarterback, the Seahawks fell 26-17 to the Rams on Thursday night and now sit at 2-3 with very little to be optimistic about. Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez take one last look at the game and discuss what's ahead for Seattle.

For the first time since 2011, Seahawks fans could do nothing but watch as their favorite team went to battle in a meaningful football game without Russell Wilson leading the charge. But while Geno Smith was able to keep hope alive from the late third quarter onward, another disastrous showing from Seattle's defense ultimately put things out of reach in a 26-17 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

Watch the video above as Seahawk Maven's Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down the action and assess the damage moving forward.