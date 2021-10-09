    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe NestSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 26-17 Loss to Rams

    Plagued by poor second-half defense and a disastrous injury to their star quarterback, the Seahawks fell 26-17 to the Rams on Thursday night and now sit at 2-3 with very little to be optimistic about. Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez take one last look at the game and discuss what's ahead for Seattle.
    Author:
    and
    Publish date:

    For the first time since 2011, Seahawks fans could do nothing but watch as their favorite team went to battle in a meaningful football game without Russell Wilson leading the charge. But while Geno Smith was able to keep hope alive from the late third quarter onward, another disastrous showing from Seattle's defense ultimately put things out of reach in a 26-17 loss to the Rams on Thursday night.

    Watch the video above as Seahawk Maven's Corbin Smith and Ty Dane Gonzalez break down the action and assess the damage moving forward. 

    USATSI_16911073
    Podcasts

    Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks' 26-17 Loss to Rams

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_16842260
    GM Report

    Analysis: 7 Quarterbacks Seahawks Should Consider Acquiring in Russell Wilson's Absence

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16911235
    Seahawks News

    Russell Wilson Undergoes Surgery to Repair Injured Finger, Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16910328
    Seahawks News

    Despite Falling Short of Storybook Finish, Geno Smith 'Ready' to Lead Seahawks If Needed

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16911074
    Game Day

    5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks' Dejecting Loss to Rams

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16910197
    Game Day

    Historically Inept Defense, Russell Wilson's Injury Put Seahawks 2021 Season in Peril

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16909493
    Game Day

    Seahawks Lose Russell Wilson, Unravel in Second Half in 26-17 Loss to Rams

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16909649
    Game Day

    3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks' Strange 26-17 Defeat to Rams

    Oct 8, 2021