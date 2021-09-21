September 21, 2021
Closing Thoughts: Final Observations From Seahawks 33-30 Overtime Loss to Titans

Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez share their final thoughts from Seattle's embarrassing Week 2 overtime defeat to Tennessee, including a stagnant, rhythm-less offense struggling to sustain drives during a decisive second half.
Stumbling for the first time in the 2021 season, the Seahawks weren't able to hold a 14-point fourth quarter lead on Sunday, allowing 17 unanswered points and losing 33-30 to the Titans in overtime to drop to last place in the NFC West.

Taking one last look at Seattle's first defeat of the season, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez break down a disheartening second half performance by Russell Wilson and the offense, a scintillating start for receiver Tyler Lockett, a quality outing from the team's defensive tackle group, and more in the video above!

