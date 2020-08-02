Locked On Seahawks (8/1/20) - Comparing Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs to Other Top NFL Safety Duos

While actual on-field practices remain a few weeks away, the Seahawks started a training camp unlike any other on a great note with no players testing positive for COVID-19 and only one player opting out of the season. Hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss the positive initial news out of the VMAC with no players on the COVID-19 injury list as of Friday, analyze where Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs stack up against other elite safety pairings in the NFL, and conduct a study comparing four current Seahawks to former legends.

Listen to the full episode here: