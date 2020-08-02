SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (8/1/20) - Comparing Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs to Other Top NFL Safety Duos

Corbin Smith

While actual on-field practices remain a few weeks away, the Seahawks started a training camp unlike any other on a great note with no players testing positive for COVID-19 and only one player opting out of the season. Hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss the positive initial news out of the VMAC with no players on the COVID-19 injury list as of Friday, analyze where Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs stack up against other elite safety pairings in the NFL, and conduct a study comparing four current Seahawks to former legends.

Listen to the full episode here:

Seahawks Release Emmanuel Ellerbee, Create Roster Spot

After sitting out the entire 2019 season injured, Ellerbee will have a chance to latch on with another team, while the Seahawks may have a few additions coming in the near future with two open roster spots to fill.

Corbin Smith

Training Camp Off to Positive Start for Seahawks

While many teams have lengthy COVID-19 injury lists just four days into camp, the Seahawks have yet to report a positive test and only one player has chosen to opt out to this point. Now comes the hard part as players must maintain discipline off the field.

Corbin Smith

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Star Jamal Adams Mocks Idea He's Only a 'Box Safety'

Named a First-Team All-Pro in 2019, Adams has racked up sacks and tackles for loss playing extensive snaps near the line of scrimmage. But there's more to his game than functioning as an extra linebacker in the box.

Corbin Smith

Slapped with 8-Game Suspension, Will Seahawks Still Have Interest in Antonio Brown?

Now that there's some clarity on Brown's availability for the 2020 season, the Seahawks could look to make a move to sign the former All-Pro even though he won't be available until Week 9 at the earliest.

Corbin Smith

Corbin Smith

Training Camp Primer: Can Seahawks Revamped Offensive Line Become Cohesive Unit?

Though Pete Carroll preached continuity, the Seahawks went in the opposite direction along the offensive line this offseason. Without the benefit of OTAs and minicamps, will a group featuring as many as four new starters have time to gel?

Corbin Smith

Friday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 8 Victory Against Falcons

Coming off their second loss of the season, the Seahawks hit the road and traveled to Atlanta for a Week 8 showdown. Thanks to a pair of crucial first-half mistakes, the Seahawks built a three-score lead in the first half and held on after a furious rally by the home team.

Thomas Hall10

How Does Jamal Adams Compare with Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor?

Earning First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019, Adams has earned a reputation as one of the NFL's premier safeties. But how does he stack up with Chancellor, who dominated opponents for nearly a decade in Seattle?

aryannaprasad

Bobby Wagner Looking Forward to Mentoring, Working with Rookie LB Jordyn Brooks

Due to canceled offseason activities and minicamps, Wagner hasn't yet had a chance to work with his apprentice on the field. But now that camp is opening, he's embracing the role of mentor and is excited to pass on everything he's learned to the rookie.

Nick Lee

