Locked On Seahawks (1/28/20) - Could Seahawks Trade Up in 2020 NFL Draft?

Since taking over as Seattle's general manager in 2010, John Schneider has only made a selection in the first round in six of the past 10 drafts, making it a seemingly annual habit to either trade down or out of the first round completely. But with the Seahawks holding eight picks this year, could a change in strategy occur to land a marquee talent? Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang debate the merits of trading up in the first round and look at viable prospects Seattle could covet to make such an aggressive move, revisit the Seahawks 43-8 drubbing over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, and more.