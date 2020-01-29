SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (1/28/20) - Could Seahawks Trade Up in 2020 NFL Draft?

CorbinSmithNFL

Since taking over as Seattle's general manager in 2010, John Schneider has only made a selection in the first round in six of the past 10 drafts, making it a seemingly annual habit to either trade down or out of the first round completely. But with the Seahawks holding eight picks this year, could a change in strategy occur to land a marquee talent? Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang debate the merits of trading up in the first round and look at viable prospects Seattle could covet to make such an aggressive move, revisit the Seahawks 43-8 drubbing over the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, and more.

Does Josh Gordon Have a Future with Seahawks?

Still residing in the Pacific Northwest, Gordon remains on indefinite suspension from the NFL. If he’s reinstated, again, will Seattle be open to giving him another opportunity?

Johnny Football

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Offensive Player of the Year

Russell Wilson shouldered the load carrying Seattle’s offense in 2019, but he wouldn’t have been able to make much magic happen without the services of Tyler Lockett, who continued his ascendance among the league’s elite receivers.

Locked On Seahawks (1/27/20) - Seattle Lands Elite Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Draft

The Seahawks finished near the bottom of the league in sacks, but a standout rusher from Penn State could help fix the issue.

Kasen Williams Headlines 6 Ex-Seahawks on Seattle Dragons Final Roster

As the NFL season comes to a close, several former Seahawks will look to continue their professional football careers in the upstart XFL, which kicks off next month.

This argument makes sense... But it's also worth noting the Seahawks haven't picked high in the first round very often. It's still a crapshoot. …

Seahawks Will Boast One of NFL's Most Experienced Safety Duos in 2020

Nobody will mistake Seattle's current safety group as the second coming of the "Legion of Boom." But unlike the past two years, the organization should be confident that both safety spots are in reliable hands heading into 2020.

Seeking Stars, Which Pro Bowlers Could Seahawks Pursue in Free Agency?

In a bold statement, Russell Wilson indicated the Seahawks needed to add superstars to get to back to the Super Bowl. Which Pro Bowlers could potentially be available and add star power to Seattle’s roster for 2020?

2019 Seahawks Awards: Defensive Lineman of the Year

Though he didn’t produce in the sack department as envisioned when acquired from Houston, Jadeveon Clowney proved to be a disruptive force along Seattle’s defensive line while battling through a tough injury.

For the Schotty critics, Wilson continues to be a huge fan and enjoys working with him. https://sports.mynorthwest.com/761642/seahawks-wilson-success-schottenheimer-lynchs-seattle-return/?

Seahawks NFL Draft Profile: Van Jefferson

Once viewed as a late round prospect in a deep receiving class, Jefferson improved his stock as much as any player at the Senior Bowl with an impressive showing in Mobile and could be on the Seahawks radar.

