Locked On Seahawks (8/11/20) - Defensive Sleepers to Watch in Training Camp

Over the past few months, the Seahawks have been linked to several veterans who remain unsigned, including Everson Griffen and Damon Harrison. After waiving three players in 24 hours, could a big signing or two be coming in the near future? Hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang break down the possibilities with on-field practices set to start on Wednesday, revisit a statistical anomaly from a notable Seahawks victory in 1990, and debate defensive sleepers to watch in training camp.

