Locked On Seahawks (8/11/20) - Defensive Sleepers to Watch in Training Camp

Corbin Smith

Over the past few months, the Seahawks have been linked to several veterans who remain unsigned, including Everson Griffen and Damon Harrison. After waiving three players in 24 hours, could a big signing or two be coming in the near future? Hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang break down the possibilities with on-field practices set to start on Wednesday, revisit a statistical anomaly from a notable Seahawks victory in 1990, and debate defensive sleepers to watch in training camp.

Listen to the full podcast here:

Seahawks Position Preview: Defensive Ends

Ziggy Ansah is gone. Quinton Jefferson is gone. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. But despite the turnover, coach Pete Carroll remains optimistic Seattle's pass rush will be better than it was in 2019 after adding athleticism and experience at defensive end.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Must Avoid Roster Landmine While Playing in a Pandemic

With all the focus on adding another edge rusher or defensive tackle, there is a serious concern that isn't being talked about enough. What do the Seahawks do if Duane Brown suffers an injury and misses time?

Colby Patnode

How Seahawks Can Deploy Quinton Dunbar, Jamal Adams with Matchup Zone Concepts

While it remains unclear whether or not Dunbar will be suspended by the NFL, he will suit up for the Seahawks in 2020. And so will Jamal Adams, giving the coaching staff far greater flexibility schematically with a dramatically upgraded secondary.

Matty F. Brown

8 Seahawks Predictions for the 2020 Season

With on-field team practices set to kick off for the Seahawks on Wednesday, the regular season will be here before we know it. How will things play out for Seattle in 2020?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks WR John Ursua Hopeful for Brief Stay on COVID-19/Reserve List

After testing positive on a recent test, Ursua followed up quickly with a negative test, suggesting his initial test may have been a "false" positive. With another negative test in the next few days, he should be allowed to return quickly.

Corbin Smith

Locked On Seahawks (8/10/20) - Offensive Sleepers to Watch in Training Camp

With on-field practices set to kick off on Wednesday, which offensive players are flying under the radar for the Seahawks heading into training camp?

Corbin Smith

3 Seahawks Games Worthy of Prime Time Saturday Slot

With the likelihood of college football being played this season dwindling by the minute due to COVID-19, reports have surfaced about the NFL moving a few games to Saturday each week. Which Seahawks games would be appetizing prime time matchups?

Corbin Smith

Russell Wilson looking JACKED in training camp workouts...

Corbin Smith

Entering Sophomore Season, DK Metcalf Ready to Push 'Game to the Next Level'

After posting one of the best rookie seasons by a receiver in franchise history and setting an NFL record for single game receiving yardage in the postseason, Metcalf isn't satisfied and believes he has much left to prove in 2020.

Corbin Smith

Once His Father's Teammate, DK Metcalf Building Bond with Greg Olsen in Seattle

It's rare to see an NFL player play more than 10 seasons, let alone play long enough to suit up with a father and son as teammates. But that's what Greg Olsen is about to accomplish teaming up with DK Metcalf in Seattle.

