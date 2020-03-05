SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (3/4/20) - Dissecting Yannick Ngakoue to Seattle Rumors

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks are exploring all options trying to bolster their pass rush, including a potential trade for disgruntled star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the latest reports on Seattle's apparent interest in Ngakoue, predict what will happen with five veterans who could be potential cap casualties, and break down the latest updates on Jadeveon Clowney's free agent market.

Princeton Seniors Unhappy About Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch Speaking at Class Day

After Princeton announced that Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch would be the keynote speaker at Princeton's Class Day this year, members of the senior class protested the decision of the Class Day co-chairs.

Landon Buford

I'd be stunned if Seattle signs a free agent running back. What do you think?

CorbinSmithNFL

Bobup

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed Still Facing Uncertain Free Agent Market

Once viewed as a potential prize in free agency, a suspension and diminished production have created a lukewarm market for Reed, who may have to settle for a one-year deal.

CorbinSmithNFL

Is Travis Benjamin Worthwhile Reclamation Project for Seahawks?

After battling through constant injuries over his last two seasons, signing Benjamin to a cheap, team-friendly prove it deal could make sense for Seattle.

Thomas Hall10

Why Seahawks Should Prioritize Re-Signing Quinton Jefferson

Jefferson isn't a household name like Jadeveon Clowney or Jarran Reed, but his versatility and workmanlike approach have proven invaluable for Seattle's defense in recent years and his departure would be a significant loss.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: 5 Potential Seahawks Cap Casualties

Though Seattle already has north of $40 million in available cap space, extra financial flexibility could be created by jettisoning a few high-priced veterans. Which players could hit the market as cap casualties?

CorbinSmithNFL

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll Details How Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Can Improve This Offseason

After dropping to the end of the second round in last year's draft, Metcalf surpassed all expectations during his sensational rookie campaign and the Seahawks will look for him to take the next step towards stardom in 2020.

Landon Buford

Will Seahawks Take Advantage of Jaguars Fire Sale?

Just two years removed from nearly reaching the Super Bowl, Jacksonville has its sights set on tearing down the roster by unloading expensive veterans for draft assets. Could Seattle have interest in exploring a trade?

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Foresee Will Dissly, Greg Olsen Forming Dangerous Tight End Tandem

Staying healthy remains an obstacle for both Dissly and Olsen, but if they can stay on the field, Seattle should have one of the best tight end pairs in the NFC next season.

CorbinSmithNFL

Locked On Seahawks (3/2/20) - Breaking Down Seahawks' Combine Visits

Unlike previous years, Seattle has four picks in the first three rounds and based on intel from the combine, the organization looks to be targeting several players who will likely be picked in the top 100 selections.

CorbinSmithNFL