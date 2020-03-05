Locked On Seahawks (3/4/20) - Dissecting Yannick Ngakoue to Seattle Rumors
CorbinSmithNFL
The Seahawks are exploring all options trying to bolster their pass rush, including a potential trade for disgruntled star defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the latest reports on Seattle's apparent interest in Ngakoue, predict what will happen with five veterans who could be potential cap casualties, and break down the latest updates on Jadeveon Clowney's free agent market.