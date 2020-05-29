Locked On Seahawks (5/28/20) - Exclusive Interview with Former All-Pro LB Chad Brown
Corbin Smith
A prized free agent signing for the Seahawks in 1997, Chad Brown instantly lived up to his lucrative contract, posting 100 or more tackles in four of his first five seasons with the franchise. Locked On Seahawks host Nick Lee catches up with the former All-Pro linebacker, who discusses his transition to sports broadcasting, his experiences playing under several iconic head coaches, the discovery of an unclassified python, and much more!