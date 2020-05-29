SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (5/28/20) - Exclusive Interview with Former All-Pro LB Chad Brown

Corbin Smith

A prized free agent signing for the Seahawks in 1997, Chad Brown instantly lived up to his lucrative contract, posting 100 or more tackles in four of his first five seasons with the franchise. Locked On Seahawks host Nick Lee catches up with the former All-Pro linebacker, who discusses his transition to sports broadcasting, his experiences playing under several iconic head coaches, the discovery of an unclassified python, and much more!

Seahawks Legend Kam Chancellor Taking Marquise Blair Under His Wing

Looking to make a big jump in his second season in Seattle, images have surfaced of Blair working on the practice field with Chancellor, one of the most decorated defenders in franchise history.

Corbin Smith

wantcoffee99

Catching Up With All-Pro LB Chad Brown, Who Brought Deadly Strike to Seahawks' Defense

Once one of the NFL's best linebackers, Brown made multiple Pro Bowls starring for the Steelers, Seahawks, and Patriots. Now, he's using the same tenacity and passion to excel as a businessman and sports media personality.

Nick Lee

What Will Happen to Seahawks' Running Back Corps Once Rashaad Penny Returns?

Amid the growing speculation that Penny will start next season on the PUP list, the Seahawks' backfield could look very different once he returns to action during the second half of the 2020 campaign.

Thomas Hall10

Carlos Hyde signing made official by the Seahawks.

Corbin Smith

Film Breakdown: Benson Mayowa Offers Fantastic Value in Return to Seahawks

The return of Bruce Irvin has drawn the most headlines, but Seattle's decision to re-sign Benson Mayowa may present the better value after two stellar seasons in a reserve role for Arizona and Oakland.

Corbin Smith

Duane Brown Confident in Seahawks Building Camaraderie Along New-Look Offensive Line

Fully healthy months after knee surgery, Brown has been proactive communicating with rookies and incoming veterans to help streamline the learning process for a revamped Seattle offensive line once the team returns to the field.

Corbin Smith

potterhawk

Browns have offered top dollar, but Clowney won't bite.

Corbin Smith

Should Seahawks Slide L.J. Collier Inside?

An ankle injury set Collier back substantially in his rookie season and with the Seahawks adding several defensive ends in free agency and the draft, a position change may need to happen to set the former first-round pick up for success.

Nick Lee

Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer: Russell Wilson is ‘Wrong Guy to Doubt’

While Schottenheimer wasn't fully aware of Russell Wilson's elite status before arriving in Seattle in 2010, he's found a ton of appreciation for him and thinks the six-time Pro Bowler will utilize any negativity to his advantage in 2020.

Thomas Hall10

Revisiting Past Seahawks Games Considering Possible Onside Kick Alternative

The NFL is exploring an alternative to the traditional onside kick, giving offenses the chance to keep possession by converting a fourth and 15 opportunity. If this rule existed in prior seasons, several Seahawks outcomes could have been far different, for better or worse.

Nick Lee

potterhawk