Locked On Seahawks (12/11/19) - Crossover Wednesday with Bill Riccette

It's been rough past few months for the Panthers, who have lost five straight and fallen out of the playoff picture completely. However, Carolina always seems ready to play when Seattle comes to town. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith and Locked On Panthers host Bill Riccette preview Sunday's upcoming Week 15 matchup, including breaking down the sensational play of running back Christian McCaffrey, Seattle's top-five run game against a dreadful Carolina front four, and more!