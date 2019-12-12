Seahawk Maven
Locked On Seahawks (12/11/19) - Crossover Wednesday with Bill Riccette

CorbinSmithNFL

It's been rough past few months for the Panthers, who have lost five straight and fallen out of the playoff picture completely. However, Carolina always seems ready to play when Seattle comes to town. Locked On Seahawks host Corbin Smith and Locked On Panthers host Bill Riccette preview Sunday's upcoming Week 15 matchup, including breaking down the sensational play of running back Christian McCaffrey, Seattle's top-five run game against a dreadful Carolina front four, and more!

3 Free Agents Seahawks Could Consider Replacing Rashaad Penny

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will move forward with C.J. Prosise and Travis Homer as the primary backups to Chris Carson, but history suggests the team should bring another back into the fold.

Will Fourth Time Be the Charm for Seahawks RB C.J. Prosise?

CorbinSmithNFL

Injuries have prevented Prosise from fulfilling his immense potential in Seattle’s backfield. Now that one of his backfield counterparts is done for the year, he’ll get another shot to prove himself.

Week #15 Seahawks Q&A (12/11/19)

CorbinSmithNFL

Reporter Corbin Smith tackles a variety of Seahawks and NFL questions in his Week 15 Q&A live stream.

DE L.J. Collier, LB Shaquem Griffin Must Help Seahawks Revive Pass Rush

Thomas Hall10

Injuries derailed Seattle's pass rush in Sunday's loss in Los Angeles, putting the onus on a pair of young players to make a serious impact moving forward.

Seahawks Legend Jacob Green Enters College Football Hall of Fame

CorbinSmithNFL

Still sitting as Seattle's franchise leader in career sacks by a wide margin, Green was equally as dominant during his three years at Texas A&M.

CorbinSmithNFL

Some betting intel for Seahawks/Panthers on Sunday.

‘Denying’ He’s Hurt, Seahawks LB Cody Barton Aiming to Build Off First NFL Start

CorbinSmithNFL

Barton briefly exited with knee and ankle injuries during Sunday’s loss in Los Angeles, but he’s determined to play against Carolina in Week 15.

Protecting Russell Wilson Remains Seahawks’ Achilles Heel

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle believed it had an offensive line capable of being one of the NFL’s best this season, but the inability to protect the franchise quarterback endures.

Seahawks Place CB Neiko Thorpe on IR, Promote CB Ryan Neal

CorbinSmithNFL

Thorpe underwent sports hernia surgery last week and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season for the Seattle Seahawks, necessitating the move to promote Neal as a replacement.

Summarizing the Seahawks' Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Nick Lee

Losing in Los Angeles stinks and certainly hurt playoff seeding, but if Seattle can learn something from a children's book, it's that such adversity could help lead to much better days ahead.