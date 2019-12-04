Seahawk Maven
Locked On Seahawks (12/3/19) - 2018 Draft Class Blossoming for Seahawks

Corbin Smith

As they've done all season long, the Seahawks withstood a rally by the Vikings to hold on for a wild 37-30 win on Monday Night Football. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discusses the major contributions from Seattle's past two draft classes, revisit another strong performance for Ziggy Ansah and a reinvigorated pass rush, break down how the Seahawks were able to bully the Vikings with 218 rushing yards, and much more!

Seahawks Can Clinch Playoff Spot in Week 14

Corbin Smith
Already with as many wins as 2018, Seattle has a chance to punch its postseason ticket with four weeks left to play.

Seahawk Maven Post-Game Report: Seahawks 37, Vikings 30

Corbin Smith
Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith shares his observations from Seattle's wild Week 13 win over Minnesota on Monday Night Football.

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll Preserves Status as NFL’s Secondary Godfather

Corbin Smith
The “Legion of Boom” may be long gone, but Carroll’s young secondary is writing its own story behind the rise of two talented cornerbacks.

3 Up, 3 Down: Winners, Losers From Seahawks Week 13 Win vs. Vikings

Thomas Hall10
Which Seahawks shined and which ones struggled in a 37-30 win over the Vikings?

2018 Draft Class Coming of Age for Seahawks, Plays Starring Role vs. Vikings

Corbin Smith
Playing a crucial role in Seattle’s surge to the top of the NFC West, a rising “sophomore” class continues to make a substantial impact in all three phases of the game.

Seahawks Ground and Pound Vikings, Seize Control of NFC West

Corbin Smith
Seattle found a way to make a blowout turn interesting in the fourth quarter, but held on late to improve to 10-2 on the season with a critical home victory.

Closing Thoughts: Seahawks on Doorstep to Playoffs After Yet Another Stressful Win

Dan Viens
It's never easy with these Seahawks, but they now sit atop the NFC West with their eye on a potential bye after a thrilling win over the Vikings.

Snap Count Synopsis: Seahawks Lean on Heavy Formations to Batter Vikings

Corbin Smith
Using a sixth linemen for a whopping 45 combined snaps on Monday, Seattle set the tone at the line of scrimmage and rushed for 218 yards against a normally stout Minnesota defense.

Corbin Smith

Excellent breakdown of Seahawks latest victory over the Vikings.

Seahawks Not Reinventing the Wheel in Backfield

Corbin Smith
Rashaad Penny broke loose with the best game of his career in Philadelphia, but Chris Carson will remain Seattle’s workhorse heading into the final five games of the season.