Locked On Seahawks (12/3/19) - 2018 Draft Class Blossoming for Seahawks

As they've done all season long, the Seahawks withstood a rally by the Vikings to hold on for a wild 37-30 win on Monday Night Football. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discusses the major contributions from Seattle's past two draft classes, revisit another strong performance for Ziggy Ansah and a reinvigorated pass rush, break down how the Seahawks were able to bully the Vikings with 218 rushing yards, and much more!