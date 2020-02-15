Locked On Seahawks (2/14/20) - What's to Love in the NFC West Heading Towards 2020?

Who do you love? That's the theme of the final episode of the Ultimate NFC West Crossover series on Valentines Day, as hosts Corbin Smith, Bear Mader, Brian Peacock, and Bo Brack discuss which players they love on their current teams as well as in the draft heading into 2020, share their thoughts on each team's respective upcoming schedules, and make way-too-early predictions on how the division will shake out next year.