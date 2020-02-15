SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (2/14/20) - What's to Love in the NFC West Heading Towards 2020?

CorbinSmithNFL

Who do you love? That's the theme of the final episode of the Ultimate NFC West Crossover series on Valentines Day, as hosts Corbin Smith, Bear Mader, Brian Peacock, and Bo Brack discuss which players they love on their current teams as well as in the draft heading into 2020, share their thoughts on each team's respective upcoming schedules, and make way-too-early predictions on how the division will shake out next year.

Film Breakdown: Seahawks DT Poona Ford on Cusp of Stardom

Though his numbers weren't gaudy in his first full season as a starter, Ford made a substantial impact in the trenches and appears to be just scratching the surface of his potential in Seattle's defense.

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Grading Seahawks 2019 Free Agent Signings

As they've typically done under general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks went bargain hunting in free agency. One year later, how did the signings work out?

CorbinSmithNFL

Dillon88

Biggest unknown in free agency for Seattle because of off field legal stuff as well as ACL injury. Will he be back?

CorbinSmithNFL

Will Seahawks Consider Re-Signing WR Paul Richardson?

Injuries continued to plague Richardson after signing a multi-year deal with Washington. Now with his career at a crossroads, could a return to Seattle be in the cards?

CorbinSmithNFL

Free Agent TE Greg Olsen Negotiating with Seahawks, Two Other Teams

After a quick free agency tour featuring three visits, Olsen plans to make a final decision on where he will be playing in 2020 in the near future.

CorbinSmithNFL

Could Tedric Thompson Become Cap Casualty for Seahawks?

After opening last season as the starter at free safety before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Thompson may be the odd man out in Seattle's safety group.

Thomas Hall10

12thmanin9rland

Report: Seahawks Expected to Hire Ex-Washington Standout Sanjay Lal

Formerly a key member for the Washington Huskies' 1992 National Championship team, Lal has previously coached for five NFL teams and is expected to join Seattle's offensive staff.

CorbinSmithNFL

Should Seahawks Entertain Reunion with Michael Bennett?

After spending time with three teams over the past two years, there's a possibility Bennett could return to his former stopping grounds in Seattle as a free agent in March.

Thomas Hall10

Yay or nay on Bryan Bulaga?

CorbinSmithNFL

Dillon88

Seahawks Position Review: Offensive Line in State of Flux

Seattle welcomed four returning starters on the offensive line last season, but such continuity likely won't be maintained for 2020 as three key players with starting experience will be free agents in March.

CorbinSmithNFL