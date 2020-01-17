SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (1/16/20) - What's with Anti-Pete Carroll Rhetoric?

CorbinSmithNFL

Pete Carroll has won 100 regular season games as the Seahawks coach and led the franchise to unprecedented success. But after the latest playoff exit, a faction of fans inexplicably has been calling for his firing. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss the irrationality of pushing for Carroll's ouster, look at the free agency future for Germain Ifedi and several Seahawks, and analyze the franchise's biggest team needs heading into the offseason.

Analysis: Forecasting Future for Seahawks 10 Offensive Free Agents

Seattle will have 19 players set to become unrestricted free agents when the new league year opens in March, including Germain Ifedi and nine other offensive players. Which ones will be back and won’t be on the roster when training camp opens next July?

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Comeback Player of the Year

Several Seahawks successfully bounced back from injury, but Wright played arguably his best football coming back from knee issues and proved he was still one of the best off-ball linebackers in the league.

Seahawks Counting on ‘Exciting’ Rookie Class to Take Giant Leap Forward in 2020

With several rookies being forced into action late in the year for the playoff-bound Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll envisions the group as a whole playing a far bigger role in the team's success moving into 2020.

Reliance on Russell Wilson's Late-Game Magic Backfires on Seahawks

Seattle has the luxury of going into battle on Sundays with one of the premier quarterbacks in football, but with another winnable playoff game lost in large part due to a sluggish, uninspired start, it’s evident better game planning and reinforcements are needed to take the next step.

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Most Improved Player

Rebounding from a disappointing rookie year, Rasheem Green served as one of the few bright spots for an otherwise dormant Seattle pass rush, leading the team in sacks and continuing to play well in the postseason.

Tough Decisions Await for Seahawks Along Offensive Line

With the offseason already well under way, the Seahawks may be forced to make a few difficult decisions with their offensive line group, as several starters will be heading for free agency in March.

Thomas Hall10

12 Numbers That Defined Seahawks 2019 Season

Seattle wrapped up another successful season with 12 total wins and a berth into the NFC Divisional Round. What numbers do the best job of explaining the Seahawks 2019 campaign?

Heading to Free Agency, Seahawks Face Tough Decision with Jadeveon Clowney

Soon to be 27 years old, Clowney will finally have a chance to test his value on the open market. But will Seattle enter the bidding war to keep him?

Pete Carroll Confident in Seahawks' Running Back Group Heading into Offseason

While decimated by injuries during the final month of the 2019 season, Carroll believes Seattle's running backs will bounce back and be ready for another impressive campaign in 2020.

Lambeau Curse Strikes Again, Seahawks Drop Divisional Showdown

With a second half rally coming up just short for the second time in three games, Seattle’s season came to a crashing end at the hands of Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay.

