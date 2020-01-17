Locked On Seahawks (1/16/20) - What's with Anti-Pete Carroll Rhetoric?

Pete Carroll has won 100 regular season games as the Seahawks coach and led the franchise to unprecedented success. But after the latest playoff exit, a faction of fans inexplicably has been calling for his firing. Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee discuss the irrationality of pushing for Carroll's ouster, look at the free agency future for Germain Ifedi and several Seahawks, and analyze the franchise's biggest team needs heading into the offseason.