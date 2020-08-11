Locked On Seahawks (8/10/20) - Offensive Sleepers to Watch in Training Camp

For nearly two weeks to kick off camp, the Seahawks didn't have a single player designated to the COVID-19/reserve list, but that changed with receiver John Ursua having a positive test this weekend. Hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the latest on Ursua's status and when he may be able to return to the team, answer listener mailbag questions, and analyze several offensive "sleepers" to watch for the Seahawks heading into on-field practices this week.

Listen to the full podcast here: