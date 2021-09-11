Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring Mazvita Maraire

With the Seahawks ready to kick off their season in Indianapolis, reporter Hannah Hoover catches up with Mazvita Maraire of Cascadia Sports.

Gearing up for the Seahawks regular season opener against the Colts on Sunday, Seahawk Maven reporters Hannah Hoover chats with Mazvita Maraire of Cascadia Sports about his expectations for Russell Wilson and Seattle's offense, how things will shake out at cornerback, his love of the Machester United, and much more!

Listen to the entire interview in the video above!