September 11, 2021
Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring Mazvita Maraire

With the Seahawks ready to kick off their season in Indianapolis, reporter Hannah Hoover catches up with Mazvita Maraire of Cascadia Sports.
Gearing up for the Seahawks regular season opener against the Colts on Sunday, Seahawk Maven reporters Hannah Hoover chats with Mazvita Maraire of Cascadia Sports about his expectations for Russell Wilson and Seattle's offense, how things will shake out at cornerback, his love of the Machester United, and much more!

Listen to the entire interview in the video above!

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive Featuring Mazvita Maraire

All 53 Seahawks Healthy and Ready For Season Opener vs. Colts

Healthy, Motivated Jamal Adams Eager to Elevate Game in Second Season With Seahawks

Heading Into Regular Season Debut, Shane Waldron Holds Keys to Seahawks' Future

5 Matchups to Watch in Seahawks Opener vs. Colts

Acclimating Quickly, Seahawks CB Sidney Jones Embracing New Beginning With Seahawks

Enemy Confidential: Physical Colts Provide Formidable Week 1 Foe For Seahawks

Analysis: 3 'Best-Case Scenarios' For Seahawks' Week 1 Duel With Colts