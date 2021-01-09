Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive with Jackie Montgomery

Jackie Montgomery of Seahawks.com joins Hannah Hoover to discuss Jamal Adams' toughness, the benefits of a healthier offensive line for Russell Wilson, and much more as Seattle gears up for a wild card rematch with the Los Angeles Rams.

