GM ReportGame DayPodcastsNewsThe Nest
Search

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive with Jackie Montgomery

Jackie Montgomery of Seahawks.com joins Hannah Hoover to discuss Jamal Adams' toughness, the benefits of a healthier offensive line for Russell Wilson, and much more as Seattle gears up for a wild card rematch with the Los Angeles Rams.
Author:
Publish date:

Reporter Hannah Hoover chats with Seahawks digital reporter Jackie Montgomery about Pete Carroll's incredible coaching job amid the COVID-19 pandemic, what the Seahawks may expect from John Wolford if he starts for the Rams in Saturday's wild card game, how Seattle should benefit from a healthier offensive line, and more!

USATSI_15366042
Podcasts

Seahawk Maven Blue Friday Exclusive with Jackie Montgomery

USATSI_15393055
News

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Enters Rarified Air, Earns Sixth First-Team All-Pro Nod

USATSI_15392838
News

Secret to Seahawks' Success Against Rams? Don't Rely on Russell Wilson's Rushing Ability

USATSI_15366197
News

How Seahawks Stifled Rams' Offense, Can Repeat Performance in Wild Card Rematch

USATSI_15396249
News

Film Breakdown: Diagnosing Seahawks Passing Game Woes

USATSI_15397301 (2)
News

Jarran Reed, Shaquill Griffin Expected to Play for Seahawks vs. Rams

USATSI_15365790
GM Report

Analysis: Why Tight Ends Could Be Crucial for Seahawks to Advance Past Rams

USATSI_15185161
News

Seahawks Facing Potentially Dire Depth Situation at Defensive Tackle

USATSI_15397162
News

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: 'No Doubt I'm Playing' in Wild Card Round vs. Rams