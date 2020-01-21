SeahawkMaven
Locked On Seahawks (1/20/19) - Seahawks Bolster Defensive Line in Latest Mock Draft

CorbinSmithNFL

As draft season heats up with the Senior Bowl taking place in Mobile this week, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the latest mock draft courtesy of the Draft Network and how the player would fit into Seattle's future plans. The crew also tackles a wide variety of listener mailbag questions and discusses Shaquill Griffin's ascent to becoming a Pro Bowler during a breakout 2019 season.

Analysis: Investigating Will Dissly’s Impact on Seahawks’ Offense

When Dissly went down with another season-ending injury back in October, Russell Wilson lost one of his most trusted targets and Seattle's aerial attack suffered.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Johnny Football

7 Free Agents in NFL Championship Games Who Seahawks Could Pursue

Seattle typically avoids jumping into the free agent spending spree in March. But with a team poised to contend in 2020 and ample salary cap room, a few marquee players from Sunday's championship games could be on the team's radar.

CorbinSmithNFL

Ex-Seahawks Richard Sherman, Frank Clark Basking in Super Bowl Limelight

While the Seahawks sit at home preparing to make a run in 2020, Sherman and Clark have made the most of their change of scenery and will be vying for a Lombardi Trophy with their new teams in Miami.

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks will officially have pick No. 64 in the second round in April, finishing off the Chiefs/Frank Clark trade. …

CorbinSmithNFL

Revisiting Seahawks Decision to Trade Frank Clark

It’s been nearly a year since the Seahawks jettisoned Clark to the Chiefs in exchange for multiple draft picks. How has the decision to trade him worked out to this point?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

Shaquill Griffin Named to NFC Pro Bowl Roster

Originally selected as an alternate for the Pro Bowl, Griffin will replace Richard Sherman, the player who he ultimately replaced in Seattle's secondary two years ago.

CorbinSmithNFL

All 22 Review: How Seahawks' Man Coverage Failed vs. Packers on Third Down

Analyst Matty F. Brown looks back at the Seahawks' wild card loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field and examines their struggles getting off the field on third down situations.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks 2019 Awards: Offensive Lineman of the Year

Seattle’s offensive line didn’t perform as well as expected due to injuries and inconsistent play. But while he continued to be a punching bag for some fans, Ifedi made the most of the final year of his rookie deal heading towards free agency.

CorbinSmithNFL

by

Dillon88

What do you think is the biggest offseason need for the Seahawks? …

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Year in Review Q&A (1/18/20)

Wrapping up the Seahawks' 2019 season, Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith answers listener questions in a live stream Q&A event.

CorbinSmithNFL