Locked On Seahawks (1/20/19) - Seahawks Bolster Defensive Line in Latest Mock Draft
CorbinSmithNFL
As draft season heats up with the Senior Bowl taking place in Mobile this week, Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Rob Rang discuss the latest mock draft courtesy of the Draft Network and how the player would fit into Seattle's future plans. The crew also tackles a wide variety of listener mailbag questions and discusses Shaquill Griffin's ascent to becoming a Pro Bowler during a breakout 2019 season.