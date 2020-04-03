Locked On Seahawks (4/2/20) - Seahawks Fan-Driven Mock Draft Part 1
Corbin Smith
Ever wondered what it would be like to jump into John Schneider's shoes and made critical draft selections for the Seahawks? Locked On Seahawks hosts Corbin Smith and Nick Lee gave listeners that opportunity as they opened up doors to the war room and allowed fans to help select Seattle's 2020 draft class. In the first of two episodes, Smith, Lee, and the 12s make several tough decisions in the first three rounds of the draft.