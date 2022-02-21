Skip to main content

Seahawks Offseason Q&A #1 (2/20/22)

Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith answers a wide variety of Seahawks and NFL questions in his latest live stream Q&A session.

With all 32 teams officially in offseason mode and the NFL scouting combine just around the corner, I'm back in action answering your Seahawks and NFL-related questions in our annual offseason Q&A series.

Among a variety of topics discussed, I investigate the differences between a 4-3 and 3-4 scheme, how safety Jamal Adams should benefit from the arrival of Clint Hurtt and Sean Desai, what the future may hold for Damien Lewis position-wise, and more!

Thanks for all of your questions and keep 'em coming each week! Check out all of my responses in the video above.

