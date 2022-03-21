Skip to main content

Seahawks Offseason Q&A #3 (3/20/22)

All Seahawks reporter Corbin Smith answers a wide variety of Seahawks and NFL questions in his latest live stream Q&A session.

Following a busy first week of free agency, I've returned to answer your Seahawks and NFL-related questions in the third installment of our offseason Q&A series.

What does the future hold for Chris Carson as he tries to comeback from neck surgery? Can Cody Barton emerge as a quality replacement for Bobby Wagner or should the team be proactive drafting a successor next month? Could Baker Mayfield be a long-term solution filling the void left behind by Russell Wilson's exit?

Find out the answers to all these questions and more in the video above. Thanks for the questions and keep 'em coming each week!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Rashaad Penny
GM Report

Analysis: Grading Seahawks Free Agent Signings

By Corbin K. Smith9 hours ago
USATSI_10380066
GM Report

Analysis: With Seahawks and Texans Moving Franchise QBs, Who Received a Better Haul?

By Corbin K. Smith9 hours ago
Rashaad Penny
Seahawks News

Seahawks, Rashaad Penny Agree to Terms on One-Year Contract

By Corbin K. Smith10 hours ago
USATSI_17253414
GM Report

Ranking Remaining Veteran QB Options For Seahawks

By Ty Dane GonzalezMar 19, 2022
USATSI_9747703
Seahawks News

Remembering Legendary Seahawks, NFL Reporter John Clayton

By Corbin K. SmithMar 19, 2022
Kyle Fuller
Seahawks News

Seahawks Re-Sign IOL Kyle Fuller

By Ty Dane GonzalezMar 18, 2022
reed
Seahawks News

Newly-Signed Jets CB D.J. Reed Calls Seahawks Contract Offer 'Disrespectful'

By Corbin K. SmithMar 18, 2022
Carlos Dunlap
Seahawks News

Report: Seahawks Release Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder

By Corbin K. SmithMar 18, 2022