Seattle Overload, Episode 3: Analyzing Seahawks Offensive Inconsistency, Performance vs. Vikings

Seattle ranks first in the NFL in scoring in the first half, but the offense has been equally inept after halftime, scoring less than five points per game in the third and fourth quarter. Matty F. Brown and Corbin Smith investigate why that ugly trend continued in a Week 3 loss to Minnesota and what can be done to fix the problem heading into the team's NFC West opener in Santa Clara this weekend.

The Seahawks continued their season-long struggle on offense in the second half during a 30-17 loss to the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, failing to score after halftime while the home team rattled off 23 unanswered points.

Host Matty F. Brown and special guest Corbin Smith take an in-depth look at why Seattle has been so successful lighting up score boards in the first half of games, including scoring each of its first three drives in Minnesota, only to take a 180 degree turn in the third and fourth quarter each week. The duo then breaks down what can be done by offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to help alleviate the second half scoring problem and discuss schematic adjustments heading towards a crucial Week 4 road contest in San Francisco on Sunday.

