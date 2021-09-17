Seattle Overload, Episode 1: The Xs and Os of Seahawks' Offensive Explosion vs. Colts

"Seattle Overload" is a podcast hosted by Seahawk Maven contributors Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon, who provide in-depth analysis of the Xs and Os of each Seahawks game and preview what's to come.

Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon are back on the mics for the return of "Seattle Overload," now brought to you by Seahawk Maven! In their first episode, the duo break down offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's gameplan in his Seahawks debut and what separates this offense from former Seattle play-caller Brian Schottenheimer's.

Catch all 48 minutes of chalk talk above and be sure to stick around to the end as Matty and Griffin preview the Seahawks' upcoming matchup with the Titans!