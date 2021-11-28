Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    Seattle Overload, Episode 14: Thanksgiving Weekend Seahawks Q&A, Part 2

    Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon are joined by Ty Dane Gonzalez to answer your Seahawks questions in the second part of the "Seattle Overload" Thanksgiving weekend Q&A special.
    The Seahawks are getting set for a Monday night bout with the Washington Football Team, but first: Matty F. Brown, Griffin Sturgeon and Ty Dane Gonzalez wrap up their special Seattle Overload Q&A session. From Seattle's offensive struggles to what the future holds for linebacker Bobby Wagner, the trio cover a wide range of topics.

    Watch the full episode in the video above or listen to the audio-only version in the embedded player down below! 

