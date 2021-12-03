Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Seattle Overload, Episode 15: Seahawks Offense Looks Broken as Ever in Washington

    "Seattle Overload" hosts Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the Seahawks' offensive struggles in the team's 17-15 loss to Washington.
    Author:
    and

    Now three games into Russell Wilson's return, the Seahawks' offense is still struggling to find answers. With yet another dreadful performance in a 17-15 loss to Washington on Monday, Seattle is now 3-8 on the season and more or less out of the NFC playoff picture.

    Watch the video above or listen in the embedded player down below as Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the Xs and Os of it all.

