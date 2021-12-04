Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Seattle Overload, Episode 16: Is Seahawks' Defense Actually Good?

    In the 16th episode of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon reflect on the Seahawks' defensive performance in their 17-15 loss to Washington and address the unit's biggest strengths and weaknesses. Plus, a look beyond 2021 as several Seattle defenders get set to hit free agency in March. Oh, and there's dogs!
    The Seahawks still have some glaring issues on defense, but they've been able to keep the team competitive as the offense continues to falter. So, are they actually good? Or do they simply look better in comparison to their struggling offensive counterpart? 

    Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon answer that and more, including a look beyond 2021 with several key figures in the unit set to hit unrestricted free agency in March. Watch the video above or listen to the audio embedded in the player down below for the full episode. 

