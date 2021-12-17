Skip to main content
    Seattle Overload, Episode 19: Seahawks Offensive Breakdown vs. Texans

    Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon return to discuss the Seahawks' offense in their Week 14 win over the Texans and look ahead to their upcoming intra-divisional matchup with the Rams on the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."
    Thanks in part to a strong performance from Russell Wilson, some hard-nose running by Rashaad Penny, a record-setting day for Tyler Lockett and a noteworthy first career start on the offensive line, the Seahawks secured their first winning streak of the 2021 season with a 33-13 win over the Texans this past Sunday. 

    Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon share their final thoughts on the game and look at what lies ahead for Seattle in the latest episode of Seattle Overload. Watch the clip above for a taste and, if you like what you hear, hit play on the embedded player below for the full show. 

