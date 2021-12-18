Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Seattle Overload, Episode 20: Seahawks Defensive Breakdown vs. Texans

    In the latest episode of "Seattle Overload," Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the defensive Xs and Os from the Seahawks' 33-13 win over the Texans.
    Author:
    and

    After surrendering an opening drive touchdown, the Seahawks were able to bounce back defensively and held the Texans scoreless in the second half of the team's eventual 33-13 win. Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down how it happened and look towards a Week 15 matchup with the Rams in the latest episode of Seattle Overload.

    Watch the clip above for a taste and, if you like what you hear, hit play on the embedded player below for the full show. 

    Read More

    USATSI_17346919
    Podcasts

    Seattle Overload, Episode 20: Seahawks Defensive Breakdown vs. Texans

    just now
    DK Metcalf
    Seahawks News

    Quandre Diggs, Trio of Seahawks Receivers Return to Practice On Friday

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_11397993
    Seahawks News

    Pete Carroll on Seahawks Playing Rams on Tuesday: 'Not Gonna Let This Affect Us At All'

    19 hours ago
    NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) catches a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks/Rams Week 15 Matchup Postponed to Tuesday

    Dec 17, 2021
    Russell Wilson Tyler Lockett
    Seahawks News

    Russell Wilson Confident Seahawks Can Weather Storm Without Tyler Lockett

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_17347041
    Podcasts

    Seattle Overload, Episode 19: Seahawks Offensive Breakdown vs. Texans

    Dec 17, 2021
    NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field.
    Seahawks News

    Injuries, COVID Leave Seahawks' Receiving Corps Short-Handed Heading Into Must-Win Rematch vs. Rams

    Dec 16, 2021
    USATSI_17301892
    Seahawks News

    Analysis: Best Case Playoff Scenarios For Seahawks in Week 15

    Dec 16, 2021