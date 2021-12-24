Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    Seattle Overload, Episode 21: Russell Wilson, Seahawks' Offense Falter in 20-10 Loss to Rams

    Spend a part of your Christmas Eve with Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon as the duo discuss the Seahawks' offensive performance versus the Rams in the latest episode of "Seattle Overload."
    Kick back, relax and enjoy a new episode of Seattle Overload on this Christmas Eve as Matty F. Brown and Griffin Sturgeon break down the Xs and Os of the Seahawks' offensive performance versus the Rams. 

    What led to their 20-10 defeat? Was Russell Wilson solely responsible? Watch the video above for a taste of this week's show then hit the embedded audio player below for the full thing!

